Fallout 4 mod Fallout: New Vegas remake has new update for you to try

Fallout 4 mod Fallout: New Vegas remake (or, to give the official title, Fallout 4: New Vegas), attempts to rebuild the 2010 Obsidian classic as a full RPG game using Bethesda’s Fallout 4 engine, and it’s just got a huge series of updates, with a few features available for you to try out.

Similar to the ambitious Fallout: London project, Fallout 4: New Vegas is essentially a whole-new game, recreating The Courier’s adventure in the Mojave in the higher power world of Fallout 4. In a series of updates, the developers have revealed some of the key features that we can expect as New Vegas gets a huge visual and mechanical overhaul.

Bittersprings has been remade, as have several key interiors from the New Vegas world. The trusty Vault 13 canteen is coming back, alongside systems for weapon deterioration and repair, which add that extra survival game dimension to Obsidian’s original. The recharger rifle, La Longue Carabina, and recharger pistol have all gotten an HD upgrade, and all the assets for gambling on the New Vegas Strip have been rebuilt. All the changes have been handily summarised by stalwart YouTuber Juicehead.

But remember, as well as updating New Vegas with Fallout 4 visuals, this is an attempt to merge the two games, which means FO4’s building and settlement system is being redesigned to suit the New Vegas world. You won’t be able to customise whole towns (the story of New Vegas doesn’t really account for that) but you can design and construct personal player homes, using caps to buy furniture and model your own ideal, post-apocalyptic dwelling.

There’s also the opportunity to try out one of Fallout 4: New Vegas’ key features thanks to a new standalone releaser for the revamped UI. Just head to Nexus Mods, and you can transform the heads-up display for Fallout 4 into a perfect match of that classic, orange Pip-Boy glow from the Mojave.

We're still waiting on a solid release date for Fallout 4: New Vegas, but in the meantime, you might want to jump back into the classic original with some of the best Fallout: New Vegas mods.