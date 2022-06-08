Fallout 4 mod lets you play as a Halo Helljumper

Fallout 4 mods are invaluable. Take power armour, for example. It’s heavy, clunky and it sounds great, but it has one problem – it’s not stylish, not like the armour from Halo. And what’s the most stylish armour from Halo you may ask, because it’s 3AM and you can’t get to sleep and these are the kinds of questions that start going through your mind.

Well for us, it’s the one from ODST, the Halo 3 spin-off from 2009, which you can also play as part of The Master Chief Collection. If only you could dress like that in Fallout 4…

Well thanks to an enterprising group over at NexusMods, that highly specific but also very cool dream is now a reality. “ODST Battle Armour” allows you to customise your Fallout character based on any one of the Orbital Drop Shock Troopers, or “Helljumpers”, from Bungie’s classic shooter. There are three different armour suits; four helmets; different skins, visors and glow colour; a HUD overlay; and you can even write your own nickname on the chestplate. Butch, Romeo, Mickey, Buck and Dare were the oiginal Drop Shock Troopers. We challenge you to come up with something equally tough and suave. Maybe a combination of the two – Rombuck.

The ODST armour can be worn by Fallout characters of any gender, and the whole mod comes with a few other neat additions, too. If you go to Fort Independence and head beneath the Castle, you’ll find a whole new area with enemies to defeat and extra, secret gear to collect.

You can also, if you get tired of the whole Helljumper thing, trade your armour for something else just as iconic. Remember Halo: Combat Evolved, the UNSC Marines who accompanied you on each mission and had that sweet, bright-green eyepiece, like the Scouter from Dragonball Z? Oh yes, ODST Battle Armour lets you play as them as well. Just make sure you get right into the role with a hefty Australian accent.

You can download ODST Battle Armour for free from NexusMods.

