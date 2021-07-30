Halo Infinite – everything we know about character customisation

Want to know more about the character customisation options in Halo Infinite? Unlike the other entries in the Halo series, Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode is free to play on Xbox and PC. The devs have decided to take the same approach as some of the most popular battle royale games, focusing on cosmetics to bring in money rather than relying on game sales.

As a result, you can expect to find lots of character customisation options in Halo Infinite when the game officially launches later this year. The only way to acquire new items to customise your spartan armour with is through the Halo Infinite battle pass system. In most games, battle passes typically have an end date, but that won’t be the case in Halo Infinite as they’re permanent.

Customising your spartan armour has always been part of the Halo games, but these systems pale in comparison to what’s offered in Halo Infinite. Everything from helmets, shoulder pads, and even knee pads can be altered and equipped this time around. Here’s everything you need to know about the character customisation options in Halo Infinite, including what pieces of armour can be altered, what armour cores are, and more.

Halo Infinite Armor Cores

Halo Infinite’s character customisation begins with the armour cores, a new mechanic that restricts specific armour parts from being used on ill-suited designs. William Cameron, marketing designer at 343 Industries, confirmed on Twitter that Halo Infinite is going to launch with three armour cores. Fans got a glimpse of the Samurai armour at the end of the multiplayer trailers; this armour set is known as a Fracture Core because it isn’t part of the main canon.

Think about it like this: Halo 5 (and all previous games) had 1 Armour Core it's entire life Infinite has 3 Armour Cores at launch — Pixelflare (@pixelflaregfx) July 29, 2021

In the technical preview, the only armour core available is the Mark VII set. The items in the Season 0 battle pass only work on the Mark VII armour core – this includes helmets and visors. These types of armour aren’t transferable to other armour cores, though this may change in the future, according to Brian Jarrard, community director at 343 Industries. “For launch, customisation components are associated with a specific core,” says Jarrard. “Sorry we weren’t more clear about that. [The] team is already thinking about ways to open that up and allow more mixing and matching down the road.”

In addition to armour cores, Halo Infinite features separate weapon and vehicle cores. These cores work differently to armour cores as they apply to each weapon and vehicle individually. The technical preview hasn’t revealed any of these other types of cores, but we fully expect to see them in the Season 1 battle pass at launch.

Halo Infinite Body and AI customisation

The technical preview allows players to pick between three body types, though the differences between these options are minimal at best. Halo Infinite lets you pick prostheses for arms and legs on each side. The Season 0 battle pass only grants one item per tier, so there are times when you won’t have matching prosthetics. Finally, you can customise your Spartan AI companion down to its holographic shape and colour.

Halo Infinite Spartan Armor Customisation Options

Here are all of the Spartan armour customisation options available in Halo Infinite:

Armour Kit

Armour Coating

Helmet

Visor

Chest

Left Shoulder

Right Shoulder

Gloves

Hip

Knee Pads

That’s all there is to know about the character customisation options in Halo Infinite so far. The Halo Infinite release date is set for the holiday season later this year – if you’d like to learn more, we’ve rounded up all the latest information at the link. Will Halo Infinite be good enough to earn a spot on our best FPS games list? Only time will tell.