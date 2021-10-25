This mod brings Fallout New Vegas to Fallout 4

The new Project Mojave mod for Fallout 4 is out now, and what it does is bring the world of Obsidian’s Fallout: New Vegas to the more updated engine – featuring a remake of roughly a quarter of the game’s map, including the New Vegas strip and “three functional casinos”.

Of course, we’ve seen mods that attempt to put previous series titles into more modern engines before – most notably the likes of Skyblivion and Skywind, which are both probably still years away, despite reports to the contrary. However, the only real attempt to put Fallout: New Vegas into Fallout 4 seems to have fallen by the wayside.

Fallout 4: Project Mojave, however, is out now and can be downloaded at Nexus Mods (thanks, DSOGaming). It’s only “an early access look” that includes the lower half of the Mojave Wasteland map, but does feature the iconic Vegas Strip – as well as the ability to build three functional casino games to play on the strip.

Nothing is directly ported from Fallout: New Vegas, as Project Mojave is described as a “full remake” with changes to reflect how the Mojave has moved on after the events of New Vegas. The mod currently features “roughly a quarter of the map, around Ivanpah Drylake and the I15” – with “800 plus” new assets, level design, and even new creatures. However, don’t expect any actual quests at the moment, it’s more of a “hub world sandbox” just now.

Impressive stuff for sure, and Project Mojave may well make our list of the 50 plus best Fallout 4 mods around once it’s complete. Expect it to take a while, however – these things take time, after all.