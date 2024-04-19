The “next gen” Fallout 4 patch hits next week – what’s in it for PC?

Owners of current-gen Xbox and PlayStation consoles are looking forward to next week’s Fallout 4 patch, which introduces new native-version applications and a raft of performance and quality improvements. So what about the PC edition? Don’t worry, we’re getting a patch too – and here’s what you’ll find when it arrives April 25.

First on the list, next week’s Fallout 4 update adds support for widescreen and ultra-wide monitors to the RPG game, meaning you’ll be able to take in the ruins of Boston and the rest of the Commonwealth wasteland in panoramic fashion. On the other end of the spectrum, the update also makes Fallout 4 Steam Deck verified, so you’ll be able to play it on the small screen as well.

The patch also adds three free Creation Club packs. There’s the Enclave Remnants pack, which adds a new Enclave-focused quest called “Echoes of the Past,” a new Enclave colonel uniform, Enclave weapon and armor skins, the Tesla cannon, Hellfire Power Armor, X-02 Power Armor, and Heavy Incinerator.

For the Junk Jet fans out there (and really, who isn’t one?), we also get the Makeshift Weapons Pack. These include a baseball cannon made out of a contractor-grade leaf blower, an extremely tricked-out nail gun, and a mini-nuke launcher that’s been converted to fire… piggy banks?

Lastly, there’s the Halloween Workshop, which adds a collection of 38 Halloween-themed items for decorating your settlements during the spooky season – or perhaps for leaving up all year round. Hey, it’s your game, you can leave the pumpkins out for as long as you want.

Most existing mods should continue to work with the new update – Bethesda says it’s “worked to minimize impact to the majority [of] community mods.” However, it acknowledges that “some PC mods that rely on version-sensitive content may be affected.”

Check out the Fallout 4 system requirements before jumping in, or have a look at our list of the best Fallout 4 mods if you’re looking to change things up even more.

