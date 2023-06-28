Fallout London release date pushed back, to avoid Starfield

Fallout London looks like one of the most ambitious and comprehensive fan projects of all time, with all the breadth, scale, and imagination of Bethesda’s RPG games, only now injected with a distinctive vein of British culture and humor. As Fallout 4 mods go, it’s hard to think of anything that rivals Fallout London in terms of potential. We want to enjoy it in full when it launches – so does the hard-working development team. As such, in an extremely charitable gesture that will allow us to spend more time on Starfield, the Fallout London release date has been pushed back, though it will still arrive in 2023.

Featuring mutant badgers, palace guard uniforms, and a litany of British landmarks and references, Fallout London is essentially a whole-new Fallout game, filled with quests, fully-voiced characters, its own radio shows, and much more. Every time we see it, our anticipation grows. But with the Starfield release date quickly approaching, the development team has taken the smart and rather kindly decision to move back Fallout London’s launch.

“We’re not providing a specific date, but I can openly say that it will be in the fourth quarter of the year,” project lead Dean Carter says. “You might be wondering ‘why so late?’ Well, initially we had hoped for it to be in the third quarter. However, a certain space game got delayed, and is now scheduled to come out around the same time that we had planned. So, as a result, we’re making our release for the last quarter.

“This not only gives you all more time to play Starfield, but also allows us more time for playtesting and bug fixing, so it’s a win-win situation, right? We just appreciate your patience. So, expect us around then [Q4].”

Likely, then, Fallout London will release between October and December 2023. Nevertheless, Carter says that the team is determined to bring the game to its highest quality before launching, so if for some reason we don’t see Fallout London before the year is out, it will be for good reason.

“Lucky for you, is the fact that we don’t have any shareholders breathing down our necks, to force us to release things when they’re not ready. Our vow to you is that we’ll not release something rushed or broken. So, if for whatever reason the stars and planets don’t align, I’ll be the first to send out the yellow notification, lay on the fur carpet, and say ‘I’m sorry.’ But things are all good for the end of the year so far.”

