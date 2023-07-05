Fresh Fallout 4 New Vegas footage energizes long-awaited remake

Fallout New Vegas is an incredible game with one major caveat; it remains one of the more buggy and technically troubled entries in the whole Fallout series. So the idea of taking one of the best open-world games and remaking it in Bethesda’s more modern Creation Engine, the home of Fallout 4 and Skyrim, is very exciting. Well, there’s been a team hard at work doing exactly that to Fallout New Vegas for over five years, and they just gave us a high-energy new update that feels rather fitting ahead of the Starfield release date.

This latest Fallout 4 New Vegas update focuses on energy weapons, in particular the ‘recharger’ series from New Vegas. These weapons are staples of hardcore playthroughs that focus on increased ammo scarcity, because – as the name suggests – they’re actually self-charging energy weapons, meaning they have effectively unlimited ammo.

The trade-off is that these guns, while flashy, don’t pack quite the punch of some of the strongest energy weapons in the wasteland, but they’re ideal as backup weapons for when you’re running low. Now, you can try them out in the Commonwealth of Fallout 4 while we await the full project’s release.

Fallout 4 is a little more generous with its ammunition than the likes of Fallout New Vegas, but if you’re someone who likes playing with the difficulty and scarcity options ramped up to make Fallout 4 into one of the best survival games, then these weapons are a really welcome addition to your toolkit. Personally, I’m also just a big fan of how they look, with bright colors but still retaining the style of something that could actually exist.

The new update video, which you can watch above, shows off the Recharger Rifle, the Recharger Pistol, and the MF Hyperbreeder Alpha – the latter of which just might be the best-named weapon in the whole series. With all-new meshes, textures, animations, and sound effects, this is the best these classic weapons have ever looked and sounded. Delicious.

If you’re as desperate for more news on the Fallout 4 New Vegas project as we are, you can add these guns to your Fallout 4 collection right now over here. The page links out to the rest of the team’s work, so you can check out what else they’ve done as well.

In the meantime, we’ve got all the best Fallout New Vegas mods to help you run the original game in the best form possible, as well as plenty of the best Fallout 4 mods if you’d rather mix up Bethesda’s most recent entry in the series.