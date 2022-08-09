Fallout: New Vegas mod adds new DLC-sized expansion to Obsidian’s RPG

A Fallout: New Vegas mod serves as a new, DLC-sized expansion for Obsidian’s classic – and wonderfully buggy – RPG, adding fresh quests, dungeons, and even voice acting and moral decisions – definitely something to keep you busy while we wait on the Fallout 5 release date.

Race to the Bottom comes with a delightfully simple premise: a grocery store in Freeside, just off the Vegas Strip, has been robbed, and you’re one of the mercenaries hired to find the culprits. Billed as similar in size to the Automatron DLC for Fallout 4, Race to the Bottom offers a new faction, a new, “large” dungeon, multiple methods of solving each objective, and the possibility of relying on charisma and dialogue, thanks to the fact that the whole mod is completely voice acted. You can use companions (to be honest, this all sounds like a job for Boone), and all you need to do once it’s installed is head to the Freeside Co-Op next to the King’s headquarters, and talk to an NPC called Ella Hawthorne. What happens from there is up to you.

Cgy95, who also created the New Vegas mod The Deterrent, speculates Race to the Bottom will last between one and two hours. You can it download for free, as well as The Deterrent, which is also well worth your time, from Nexus Mods.

