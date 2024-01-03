The best Fallout game is 75% off, but you’ll have to get it now

Starfield may send you to space but it still can’t match the magnificence of Fallout New Vegas. Now, thanks to the Steam Winter Sale, you can snag this amazing post-apocalyptic action-RPG for 75% off.

“War. War never changes.” So said long-standing Fallout fixture Ron Perlman, but Obsidian Entertainment really shook things up with Fallout: New Vegas.This action-RPG is such a post-apocalyptic wonder that’d I’d rank it even above Fallout 2.

There are so, so many things that make Fallout: New Vegas great; far too many to list them all here. But right from the word go it nails your reason for blasting and sneaking your way through the Mojave desert. Both Fallout 3 and Fallout 4 tell you to care, New Vegas gives you a more simple motivation- vengeance. Your courier has been shot in the head you’re sure as hell going to get some payback.

That payback can, however, cost, as can many of your decisions. When the credits roll (the expansions take place before the ending) you’re given a helpful summary of how you ‘helped’ mold the world. Just don’t expect a pat on the back.

For example, remember those people you killed because they wanted your companion dead? A quarter of the wasteland is going to starve and it’s all your fault. At least, that was the bombshell that New Vegas dropped on me.

Throw in some excellent lore-laden locations, superb characters, some amazing Fallout New Vegas mods and you’ve got a game that deserves to be experienced, again and again and again. And while it may not send you into space, you get to help a group of ghouls realise their galactic dream.

So it’s an absolute steal for just $2.50 / £2.24 in the Steam Winter Sale, or $6.59/ £5.27 if you want to net the game and its four major expansions. Obsidian has gone on to create some superb games such as The Outer Worlds, Pillars of Eternity and others, though they’ve never got to make a second Fallout game, more’s the shame.

The catch is that with the Steam Winter Sale finishing in less than a day, you’ll have to be fast. So grab Fallout: New Vegas on Steam for less than the cost of a cup of coffee.

