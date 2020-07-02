The Westworld studio is making a Fallout show for Amazon Prime

Fallout is being adapted into… well, something. It could be a movie, or a TV series, or something completely different, but the official Fallout account has teased a collaboration with Amazon and Kilter Films, one of the production companies behind HBO’s popular Westworld series.

The teaser posted today shows two lights reflected in a black screen, which flips on to reveal the iconic ‘Please Stand By’ test pattern that Fallout has made part of its visual identity. Title cards for Amazon Originals, Kilter Films, and Bethesda Game Studios. It was posted by both the Fallout and Amazon Studios Twitter accounts today.

A Bethesda press release says that Amazon Studios has licensed the rights to produce the Fallout TV adaption, and that it’s “currently in development with a series commitment.”

Clearly, Fallout is a setting that’s ripe for adaptation. There’s any number of locations to work in, whether they’re drawing from events in a specific game or creating a brand new storyline set in the Fallout universe. It’s exciting to think of a return to the original games’ west coast, but since then we’ve also seen Washington D.C., Boston, and West Virginia (as well as forays into places like Pittsburgh and Alaska).

Feast your eyes on the teaser:

We looked at many ways to bring #Fallout to the screen and couldn’t be more excited to work with Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy and the team at #KilterFilms and @AmazonStudios. We’re huge fans of their work.https://t.co/QvbABKmpFo pic.twitter.com/reaEuYmcdv — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) July 2, 2020

That’s it, that’s the tweet.

Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, who operate as a duo as Kilter Films, praised Fallout in the Bethesda press release. “Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time,” they say. “We’re incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios.”

Hopefully Amazon and Bethesda will be providing more information on the adaptation in the near future, because we can’t wait to find out where this show is headed. In the meantime, check out our roundup of the best Fallout 4 mods.