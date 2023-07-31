New Fallout TV series leaks give us our best look at the show yet

More Fallout TV show leaks have happened, showing off a Vault-Tec building and an armored character holding a gun, in Amazon's take on the Bethesda game series.

Fallout

The upcoming Fallout TV show has seen another leak, as we get a look at the world of the Bethesda RPG game including Vault-Tec, retro-futuristic cars and suits, and some taped-up guns. If you wanted to see more Fallout, we’ve got you covered.

These four images of the Fallout TV show don’t give away too much, but we do see a giant Vault-Tec logo on the floor, some destroyed retro-futuristic 1950s cars (a staple of any Fallout world), and a character in red holding some sort of taped handgun.fallout-tv-series

We know Vault 33 will play a role in the story somehow, and that Walton Goggins is playing a Ghoul, but there’s not much else known about the show at the moment. Considering the talent behind it though, I don’t think we’re looking at a run-of-the-mill narrative with a Fallout coat of paint – it’s probably going to get really weird (via Xbox News).

If you weren’t aware of who’s behind the Fallout TV show the husband and wife team responsible for creating HBO’s Westworld, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, will be writing and developing the show. Nolan will also be directing the first episode, and he’s already got a pedigree after working with his brother Christopher Nolan on The Prestige, Batman films, and Interstellar.

Joy already talked to Collider about the series coming to Amazon, saying “It is just a gonzo, crazy, funny, adventure, and mindf**k like none you’ve ever seen before. It’s pretty cool.” Bethesda’s Todd Howard has also already confirmed that the Fallout TV show will not be a retelling of any of the games. It will exist in the same world and more than likely make some references, but it’s an original story built around the smaller world of the show itself.

If you fancy jumping back into the Bethesda games but want to try some new ideas, we’ve got all the Fallout 4 mods and Fallout New Vegas mods you’ll ever need, alongside the Fallout 4 console commands you should know by now.

