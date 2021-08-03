Far Cry 5 is free to play this weekend

If you’ve ever wanted to find out what it’s like in Montana, you should probably play American Truck Simulator. However, if you’d like to run around in an bizarro open-world game version of Montana alongside a bear with diabetes and more guns than a South Beach bodybuilding competition, you might want to try Far Cry 5, which is free to play this coming weekend.

Ubisoft is running a free weekend for Far Cry 5, which is actually the 12th game in the Far Cry series. It’s set in a rural American county that’s been overrun with doomsday cultists, and it’s your job to root them out of their fortified compounds and generally make things explode. The free weekend runs August 5 – 9, and you’ll be able to join in either through Ubisoft Connect or the Epic Games Store on PC.

On Ubisoft Connect, the free weekend kicks off August 5 at 6 am PDT / 9 am EDT / 2 pm BST, while on the Epic Games Store, you’ll be able to get going at 10 am PDT / 1 pm EDT / 6 pm BST.

During the free weekend, you’ll have the chance to pick up Far Cry 5 and its accompanying Season Pass for up to 85% off in the Ubisoft Store, and if you do, any progression you make during the free weekend will carry over into the main game once the weekend has wrapped up.

Just watch out for the turkeys. They are angry, and they do not mess around.

The free weekend is clearly designed to whet your appetite, since the Far Cry 6 release date is only a couple months away.