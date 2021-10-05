Noblechairs is releasing a Far Cry 6 gaming chair worthy of Dani Rojas

While there’s still two days to go until Far Cry 6’s release date of October 7, Ubisoft and Noblechairs have joined forces to produce a Far Cry 6 Special Edition gaming chair that you can preorder today – and it’s worthy of protagonist Dani Rojas’s tush. Based on the company’s Hero line of gaming chairs, there are plenty of premium features packed into this seat as well as plentiful Far Cry 6 iconography.

The most immediately striking features of the chair are the prominent yellow highlights that run along its wings and seat edges which are nicely and subtly complemented by red stitching, reflecting the game’s colour palette. The vegan-friendly PU leather should provide a good deal of comfort, and minimal risk of wear and tear, in addition to the built-in lumbar support and memory foam headrest.

For an extra layer of comfort, knowledgeable Far Cry fans should get a kick out of the prominent Las Guerrillas baseball team gorilla artwork embossed on the backrest. That and its yellow eyes should do plenty to disincentivize anyone who might try to usurp you from your seat of power.

It’s also equipped with all the stuff you expect from the best gaming chairs, such as 4D armrests that offer lots of versatility in finding a comfortable placement and being large as well as wide enough to accommodate plenty of movement.

So, if you buy the Far Cry 6 Special Edition gaming chair, you’ll be pleased to learn about the PC exclusive features coming to the game. However, you might need one of the best gaming CPUs if recent reports of processor optimisation issues aren’t fixed prior to Far Cry’s release.