Ubisoft earnings 2022: Far Cry 6 behind brand’s “best year ever”

We’re one month into a new financial year and it’s earnings call week, with major businesses the world over looking back on the whole of FY22. It’s Ubisoft’s turn today, and in a statement released ahead of its call, the publisher says the past twelve months have been “Far Cry’s best year ever for the brand.”

Far Cry 6, the latest game in the series, was released in October 2021 and featured Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito as the main antagonist. The FPS game has since received several content updates, with the latest being a Stranger Things crossover.

But it’s not just Far Cry. Ubisoft’s largest three brands – Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six – made over €300m (roughly $315m USD, or £257m GBP) in net earnings. Assassin’s Creed doubled in earnings compared to 2020, the most recent year in which the series had no major release. Rainbow Six also saw growth on the back of Rainbow Six Extraction, as well as a very positive response for Rainbow Six Siege’s year 7 roadmap.

Interestingly, Ubisoft’s back catalogue of older titles saw an 11% growth from last year and announced for more than half of overall earnings.

But the picture isn’t all rosy. Overall net earnings were €2,129m (roughly $2,241m USD, or £1,828m GBP), which is a 5% reduction from the previous year. You can read Ubisoft’s earnings statement here.

The publisher also confirmed its release plans for the next financial year, based on “exciting premium and F2P titles across all platforms,” most notably Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and the long-delayed Skull & Bones.

Far Cry 6 Far Cry 6 Ubisoft $59.99 Buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.