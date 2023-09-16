The best Far Cry games can be yours for next to nothing right now, as the entire series goes dirt cheap with discounts offering up to 85% off. From the very first game to the modern Far Cry 6, Ubisoft’s series has something for everyone who enjoys open-world FPS games, and you can grab whichever of them takes your fancy without breaking the bank thanks to a big Steam sale.

For me, there’s two clear standouts. Far Cry 2 feels, well, a far cry indeed from the modern games. It’s a grittier, gnarlier spin on jungle survival, pitting you as one of nine named mercenaries attempting to bring down notorious arms dealer The Jackal. You’ll have to contend with attempting to read your in-world map on your lap as you drive a rickety jeep along tight, bumpy dirt tracks; scrambling with dirty, worn guns that are liable to jam at crucial moments; and a nasty malaria infection that mandates regular medication just to survive.

Fortunately, you’re not alone – the buddy system that would become commonplace in the later entries is present here too. The eight other playable mercenaries are joined by an additional trio, and any of them can be recruited to fight by your side. They aren’t safe from the horrors of the jungle either, however; if things go awry, will you choose to spare your limited medical supplies to save your new friend, or opt to leave them to their fate?

Of the modern, more over-the-top adventures that began with the third game, Far Cry 4 is my personal pick. Antagonist Pagan Min is a delightfully unpredictable presence, dancing between open-armed generosity and chilling violence with effortless ease in one of Troy Baker’s most memorable roles.

As Kyrati-American Ajay Ghale, you’re thrust unwittingly into the middle of factional warfare, where you’re faced with deciding between the lesser of two undoubtedly questionable evils at basically every turn. The action, meanwhile, is at its very best among the Nepal-inspired landscape of Kyrat; zip your way up to the mountaintops and soar off with your wingsuit, deliver explosive salvos from a miniature helicopter, or bring down entire encampments with careful use of a silenced sniper rifle.

Those of you looking for something closer to home might find Far Cry 5’s Montana setting and sinister doomsday cult catches your eye. If you’re after something more dramatically removed, there’s the likes of Far Cry Primal, which transposes the series to the Stone Age, while Far Cry New Dawn drops you into a colorful post-apocalypse, and Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon is a neon-drenched cyber shooter that will delight fans of classic ‘80s action movies.

This Far Cry Steam sale runs until Thursday September 21, 2023. Here are all the base game discounts on offer:

Far Cry 6 is 75% off ($14.99 / £12.49)

Far Cry New Dawn is 80% off ($7.99 / £7.59)

Far Cry 5 is 85% off ($8.99 / £7.49)

Far Cry Primal is 75% off ($7.49 / £10.49)

Far Cry 4 is 80% off ($5.99 / £5.19)

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon is 75% off ($3.74 / £3.12)

Far Cry 3 is 75% off ($4.99 / £4.24)

Far Cry 2 is 70% off ($2.99 / £2.57)

Far Cry is 70% off ($2.99 / £2.57)

You can find all these discounts via the Far Cry franchise page on Steam, where you can also see additional details on premium editions and bonus downloadable content, much of which is also on offer as part of this sale.

