How to fix the FIFA 23 anti cheat error on PC

The FIFA 23 anti cheat error is an instant stumbling block some PC players are running into when trying to boot up the game for the first time, whether it’s through Origin or Steam. This is preventing anyone who encounters the bug from playing the football game, although it doesn’t appear to be a problem for anyone on other platforms.

The error appears to manifest in two ways: either by preventing the game from loading up at all with a simple black screen and needing to force quit, or an actual error message in the anti cheat itself that reads “EA AntiCheat Service encountered an error. Please restart the game.” Here’s what you need to know about fixing this frustrating issue.

FIFA 23 anti cheat error fix

There are a few potential methods you can employ to fix this FIFA 23 anti cheat error. The first thing to try is to simply restart the game – some people have reported the old turn it off and on again solution works here.

If that doesn’t work, you’ll want to try one of the following:

Run Origin/Steam as administrator

Right-click on the Origin or Steam app on desktop or through the start menu. Select “run as administrator”, then allow it to make changes when the pop-up window appears. Boot FIFA 23 up as normal.

This may solve all your problems, however, it hasn’t worked for everybody. If you fall into that category, try the next solution.

Run then delete anti cheat itself

Go into the EA anti cheat folder (C:\Program Files\EA\AC). Launch EAAntiCheat.Installer.exe then close it. Delete EAAntiCheat.Installer.exe. Launch FIFA 23 through Origin or Steam.

This should reinstall the anti cheat and get you past the errors. If not, there’s one more method to try as a last resort.

Reinstall the game

Run Steam or Origin as administrator, locate FIFA 23, and uninstall it completely. Then download it all again. Boot up the game after redownloading and it should finally work.

If you still find yourself at a crossroads, you’ll be pleased to know EA has recognised the error on their public Trello board, so it shouldn’t be too long before it’s fixed. In the meantime, read up on our guide to everything you need to know about the FIFA 23 Career Mode, or utilise our Around The World, First XI, and Puzzle Master SBC solutions in the web app.