FIFA 23 First XI SBC solution

Figuring out a solution for the FIFA 23 First XI SBC isn’t an easy task at the best of times thanks to its strict requirements, but that’s not the only thing hindering players right now. Unfortunately, at the time of writing, this challenge in the web app for the football game is bugged. So even if you have a squad that matches the criteria, you cannot submit it – the same goes for the FIFA 23 Around The World SBC.

When these issues are fixed however, you’ll want the cheapest solution possible for the First XI SBC. That’s where we come in. The strict requirements for this squad building challenge mean you need to think outside the box, and for our solution, all players hail from Argentina. First XI offers some of the best rewards from the permanent SBCs too, so your chances of netting one of the many FIFA 23 icons or heroes cards are much higher.

Cheapest First XI SBC squad

Prices on the Ultimate Team often fluctuate so while this is one of the best solutions we can find right now, you may want to hold off buying all the players just yet. There’s a chance their prices may drop later down the line, but they could also rise… whichever you decide, here’s our pick for the best solution right now:

GK: Walter Benitez (PSV Eindhoven)

RB: Nahuel Tenaglia (Deportivo Alaves)

CB: Nicolas Otamendi (SL Benfica)

CB: Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United)

LB: Nicolas Tagliafico (Olympique Lyonnais)

CDM: Lucas Biglia (Basaksehir)

RM: Sebastian Palacios (Panathanaikos)

CM: Nicolas Dominguez (Bologna)

CM: Lorenzo Faravelli (Independiente DV)

LM: Franco Cervi (RC Celta)

ST: Lucas Alario (Frankfurt)

Now you know the best solution to the first XI SBC, our guide on understanding the new FIFA 23 chemistry system will come in super handy. We've also got the details on all the FIFA 23 OTW players, which receive upgrades whenever that player features in the Team of the Week.