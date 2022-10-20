Knowing the cheapest 85 rated players in FIFA 23 can help you in a few ways, as not only are they great at completing SBCs with high squad rating requirements, but a lot of these players are excellent at what they do, and will still fit perfectly into your team at this stage of the football game.
Having a bunch of these 85 rated players in your club is a guaranteed way you can complete any SBC that comes your way. The Rulebreakers player Romain Faivre, for example, was an SBC which required two players rated 85 or over. Picking up these bargains ahead of time will save you from overspending when a player comes along that you really want.
Cheapest 85 rated players
|Player
|Position
|Team
|League
|Price
|Ilkay Gundogan
|CM
|Manchester City
|Premier League
|9,900 coins
|Jordi Alba
|LB
|Barcelona
|LaLiga
|14,500 coins
|Serge Gnabry
|RM
|Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga
|14,500 coins
|Phil Foden
|LW
|Manchester City
|Premier League
|14,750 coins
|Pedri
|CM
|Barcelona
|LaLiga
|15,000 coins
|Jorginho
|CM
|Chelsea
|Premier League
|15,000 coins
|Marcos Acuna
|LB
|Sevilla
|LaLiga
|15,000 coins
|Iago Aspas
|ST
|Celta Vigo
|LaLiga
|15,000 coins
|Gerard Moreno
|ST
|Villarreal
|LaLiga
|15,000 coins
|Matthijs de Ligt
|CB
|Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga
|15,000 coins
|Jamie Vardy
|ST
|Leicester
|Premier League
|15,000 coins
|Yann Sommer
|GK
|M’gladbach
|Bundesliga
|15,250 coins
|Patrik Schick
|ST
|Leverkusen
|Bundesliga
|15,250 coins
|Paul Pogba
|CM
|Juventus
|Serie A
|15,250 coins
|Yannick Carrasco
|LM
|Atletico Madrid
|LaLiga
|15,500 coins
|Memphis Depay
|CF
|Barcelona
|LaLiga
|15,500 coins
|Filip Kostic
|LM
|Juventus
|Serie A
|15,500 coins
|Aubameyang
|ST
|Chelsea
|Premier League
|15,500 coins
|Sergio Busquets
|CDM
|Barcelona
|LaLiga
|15,750 coins
|Peter Gulacsi
|GK
|RB Leipzig
|Bundesliga
|16,250 coins
|Marco Reus
|CAM
|Dortmund
|Bundesliga
|16,250 coins
|Niklas Sule
|CB
|Dortmund
|Bundesliga
|18,000 coins
|Diogo Jota
|CF
|Liverpool
|Premier League
|18,250 coins
|Nabil Fekir
|CAM
|Real Betis
|LaLiga
|26,000 coins
|Theo Hernandez
|LB
|AC Milan
|Serie A
|80,000 coins
There you have the cheapest 85 rated players in FIFA 23, perfect if you want to complete the POTM Rashford SBC. If you’re looking to pack some of these players, make sure to check out our solutions for the Puzzle Master and Around The World SBCs, both of which will reward you with a bunch of rare players.