The cheapest 85 rated players in FIFA 23

Knowing the cheapest 85 rated players in FIFA 23 will make completing SBCs a doddle, as well as nabbing yourself a bargain to fit into your starting XI

Cheapest 85 rated players in FIFA 23: Marco Reus celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal
Paul Kelly

Published:

FIFA 23

Knowing the cheapest 85 rated players in FIFA 23 can help you in a few ways, as not only are they great at completing SBCs with high squad rating requirements, but a lot of these players are excellent at what they do, and will still fit perfectly into your team at this stage of the football game.

Having a bunch of these 85 rated players in your club is a guaranteed way you can complete any SBC that comes your way. The Rulebreakers player Romain Faivre, for example, was an SBC which required two players rated 85 or over. Picking up these bargains ahead of time will save you from overspending when a player comes along that you really want.

Cheapest 85 rated players

Player Position Team League Price
Ilkay Gundogan CM Manchester City Premier League 9,900 coins
Jordi Alba LB Barcelona LaLiga 14,500 coins
Serge Gnabry RM Bayern Munich Bundesliga 14,500 coins
Phil Foden LW Manchester City Premier League 14,750 coins
Pedri CM Barcelona LaLiga 15,000 coins
Jorginho CM Chelsea Premier League 15,000 coins
Marcos Acuna LB Sevilla LaLiga 15,000 coins
Iago Aspas ST Celta Vigo LaLiga 15,000 coins
Gerard Moreno ST Villarreal LaLiga 15,000 coins
Matthijs de Ligt CB Bayern Munich Bundesliga 15,000 coins
Jamie Vardy ST Leicester Premier League 15,000 coins
Yann Sommer GK M’gladbach Bundesliga 15,250 coins
Patrik Schick ST Leverkusen Bundesliga 15,250 coins
Paul Pogba CM Juventus Serie A 15,250 coins
Yannick Carrasco LM Atletico Madrid LaLiga 15,500 coins
Memphis Depay CF Barcelona LaLiga 15,500 coins
Filip Kostic LM Juventus Serie A 15,500 coins
Aubameyang ST Chelsea Premier League 15,500 coins
Sergio Busquets CDM Barcelona LaLiga 15,750 coins
Peter Gulacsi GK RB Leipzig Bundesliga 16,250 coins
Marco Reus CAM Dortmund Bundesliga 16,250 coins
Niklas Sule CB Dortmund Bundesliga 18,000 coins
Diogo Jota CF Liverpool Premier League 18,250 coins
Nabil Fekir CAM Real Betis LaLiga 26,000 coins
Theo Hernandez LB AC Milan Serie A 80,000 coins

There you have the cheapest 85 rated players in FIFA 23, perfect if you want to complete the POTM Rashford SBC. If you’re looking to pack some of these players, make sure to check out our solutions for the Puzzle Master and Around The World SBCs, both of which will reward you with a bunch of rare players.

More from PCGamesN
Paul Kelly

A guides writer at PCGamesN, Paul is usually found waiting for either the respawn timer in League of Legends, or the daily FIFA 23 updates in Ultimate Team. He loves toast, even though it makes him feel sick; buttery goodness exacts a heavy toll, and Paul is willing to pay.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.