Knowing the cheapest 85 rated players in FIFA 23 can help you in a few ways, as not only are they great at completing SBCs with high squad rating requirements, but a lot of these players are excellent at what they do, and will still fit perfectly into your team at this stage of the football game.

Having a bunch of these 85 rated players in your club is a guaranteed way you can complete any SBC that comes your way. The Rulebreakers player Romain Faivre, for example, was an SBC which required two players rated 85 or over. Picking up these bargains ahead of time will save you from overspending when a player comes along that you really want.

Cheapest 85 rated players

Player Position Team League Price Ilkay Gundogan CM Manchester City Premier League 9,900 coins Jordi Alba LB Barcelona LaLiga 14,500 coins Serge Gnabry RM Bayern Munich Bundesliga 14,500 coins Phil Foden LW Manchester City Premier League 14,750 coins Pedri CM Barcelona LaLiga 15,000 coins Jorginho CM Chelsea Premier League 15,000 coins Marcos Acuna LB Sevilla LaLiga 15,000 coins Iago Aspas ST Celta Vigo LaLiga 15,000 coins Gerard Moreno ST Villarreal LaLiga 15,000 coins Matthijs de Ligt CB Bayern Munich Bundesliga 15,000 coins Jamie Vardy ST Leicester Premier League 15,000 coins Yann Sommer GK M’gladbach Bundesliga 15,250 coins Patrik Schick ST Leverkusen Bundesliga 15,250 coins Paul Pogba CM Juventus Serie A 15,250 coins Yannick Carrasco LM Atletico Madrid LaLiga 15,500 coins Memphis Depay CF Barcelona LaLiga 15,500 coins Filip Kostic LM Juventus Serie A 15,500 coins Aubameyang ST Chelsea Premier League 15,500 coins Sergio Busquets CDM Barcelona LaLiga 15,750 coins Peter Gulacsi GK RB Leipzig Bundesliga 16,250 coins Marco Reus CAM Dortmund Bundesliga 16,250 coins Niklas Sule CB Dortmund Bundesliga 18,000 coins Diogo Jota CF Liverpool Premier League 18,250 coins Nabil Fekir CAM Real Betis LaLiga 26,000 coins Theo Hernandez LB AC Milan Serie A 80,000 coins

There you have the cheapest 85 rated players in FIFA 23, perfect if you want to complete the POTM Rashford SBC. If you’re looking to pack some of these players, make sure to check out our solutions for the Puzzle Master and Around The World SBCs, both of which will reward you with a bunch of rare players.