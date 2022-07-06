How to get FIFA 23 early access

Want to get early access to FIFA 23? There’s nothing better than getting your hands on an upcoming game before launch, and the advantages of gaining early access to FIFA 23 can be significant if you play Ultimate Team. If you use your FIFA 23 early access time effectively, you can build a solid team ready to take on the world and start trading to get ahead on the transfer market.

It’s important to note that FIFA 23 early access hasn’t been officially confirmed by EA, but we don’t expect EA to deviate from their usual launch day plans. FIFA may be one of the biggest sports games in the world, but only a fraction of the game’s audience end up utilising the early access period. If the early access system works as it usually does, players should be able to play FIFA 23 ten days before it lands on store shelves.

FIFA 23 early access options

There are three ways of gaining early access to a brand new FIFA game:

Subscribe to EA Play

Subscribe to EA Play Pro on PC

Pre-order FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition

A subscription to EA Play gives you ten hour early access trials to all EA titles, including FIFA 23. This early access window usually begins ten days before the game’s official release date and comes with some restrictions. You may be limited to specific game modes during this period.

If you’re looking to play FIFA 23 as soon as possible without any limitations, you need to subscribe to EA Play Pro. This is a PC-exclusive subscription, giving you full access to EA’s latest games ten days before they launch. FIFA 23 should be included in this service, unlocking the full game ten days earlier than usual.

Finally, the last method involves pre-ordering a copy of FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition which usually gives players access to the game four days early. This doesn’t come with any time restrictions, the full game is made available to you ahead of time. If you happen to be an EA Play subscriber as well, you can play the game six days earlier for ten hours, then access your Ultimate Edition early release date.

That’s everything you need to know about gaining early access to FIFA 23. For the first time in the history of the series, FIFA 23 crossplay is coming judging by a recent network beta test in FIFA 22. If you’re looking for more games like this, check out the best football games to find great alternatives to FIFA.