FIFA 23 skill moves list

FIFA 23 skill moves are an important part of any match in the football game, as they can give your attacking moves an extra dimension, all whilst adding a little bit of flair into the proceedings. Used to beat players off the dribble in order to manufacture chances, or simply to showboat on your opponent, skill moves are a vital part of anyone’s arsenal when playing online or against the AI in career mode.

The ideal candidate for performing skill moves would be a player with 5-star skills and high dribbling stats, someone like the POTM Rashford in Ultimate Team. Knowing the button inputs to perform these skill moves is also only half the battle; with the changes to how players accelerate this year, it takes much more experience to know how to get away from your defender.

How to do every skill move in FIFA 23

Here is a list of every skill move in FIFA 23 in order of complexity. The instructions are oriented to whichever way the player is facing, so bear in mind that ‘left’, or ‘right’ isn’t always the same direction, it changes whenever your player faces a new direction on the pitch.

1-Star skill moves

Skill Playstation Controller Xbox Controller Bridge Skill Double tap R1 Double tap RB Directional Nutmeg Hold L1 + R1 + Right stick direction Hold LB + RB + Right stick direction Ball Juggle (standing still) L2 + R1 Tap LT + RB Tap Open Up Fake Shot Left Hold L1 + Square or Circle, then Cross + Left stick left Hold LB + X or B, then A + Left stick left Open Up Fake Shot Right Hold L1 + Square or Circle, then Cross + Left stick right Hold LB + X or B, then A + Left stick right Flick Up For Volley Hold L1 + Right stick click Hold LB + Right stick click

2-star skill moves

Skill Playstation Controller Xbox Controller Feint Forward and Turn Right stick flick down, down Right stick flick down, down Body Feint Right Right stick flick right Right stick flick right Body Feint Left Right stick flick left Right stick flick left Stepover Right Right stick quarter turn, up to right Right stick quarter turn, up to right Stepover Left Right stick quarter turn, up to left Right stick quarter turn, up to left Reverse Stepover Right Right stick quarter turn, right to up Right stick quarter turn, right to up Reverse Stepover Left Right stick quarter turn, left to up Right stick quarter turn, left to up Ball Roll Left Right stick hold left Right stick hold left Ball Roll Right Right stick hold right Right stick hold right Drag Back L1 + R1 + Left stick flick down LB + RB + Left stick flick down

3-star skill moves

Skill Playstation Controller Xbox Controller Heel Flick Right stick flick up, then down Right stick flick up, then down Roulette Right Right stick three-quarter turn, down, clockwise Right stick three-quarter turn, down, clockwise Roulette Left Right stick three-quarter turn, down, anti-clockwise Right stick three-quarter turn, down, anti-clockwise Fake Left and Go Right Right stick half turn, left, anti-clockwise Right stick half turn, left, anti-clockwise Fake Right and Go Left Right stick half turn, right, clockwise Right stick half turn, right, clockwise Heel Chop Left (Running) Hold L2 + Square or Circle, then Cross + Left stick left Hold LT + X or B, then A + Left stick left Heel Chop Right (Running) Hold L2 + Square or Circle, then Cross + Left stick right Hold LT + X or B, then A + Left stick right

4-star skill moves

Skill Playstation Controller Xbox Controller Ball Hop (Standing) Hold L1 + Right stick click Hold LB + Right stick click Heel To Heel Flick Right stick flick up, then down Right stick flick up, then down Simple Rainbow Right stick flick down, up, up Right stick flick down, up, up Spin Left Hold R1 + Right stick three-quarter turn, down, anti-clockwise Hold RB + Right stick three-quarter turn, down, anti-clockwise Spin Right Hold R1 + Right stick three-quarter turn, down, clockwise Hold RB + Right stick three-quarter turn, down, clockwise Stop and Turn Left (Running) Right stick flick up, left Right stick flick up, left Stop and Turn Right (Running) Right stick flick up, right Right stick flick up, right Ball Roll Cut Right Right stick hold left, left stick hold right Right stick hold left, left stick hold right Ball Roll Cut Left Right stick hold right, left stick hold left Right stick hold right, left stick hold left Fake Pass (Standing) Hold R2 + Square or Circle, then Cross Hold RT + X or B, then A Fake Pass Exit Left (Standing) Hold R2 + Square or Circle, then Cross + Left stick left Hold RT + X or B, then A + Left stick left Fake Pass Exit Right (Standing) Hold R2 + Square or Circle, then Cross + Left stick right Hold RT + X or B, then A + Left stick right Quick Ball Rolls Right stick hold down Right stick hold down Drag To Heel Hold L1 + Right stick flick down then left or right Hold LB + Right stick flick down then left or right Lane Change Left Hold L1 + Right stick hold left Hold LB + Right stick hold left Lane Change Right Hold L1 + Right stick hold right Hold LB + Right stick hold right Three Touch Roulette Left Hold L2 + Right stick flick down, left Hold LT + Right stick flick down, left Three Touch Roulette Right Hold L2 + Right stick flick down, right Hold LT + Right stick flick down, right Drag Back Spin Left Right stick flick down, left Right stick flick down, left Drag Back Spin Right Right stick flick down, right Right stick flick down, right

5-star skill moves

Skill Playstation Controller Xbox Controller Heel Flick Turn Hold R1 + Right stick flick up, down Hold RB + Right stick flick up, down Sombrero Flick (Standing) Right stick flick up, up, down Right stick flick up, up, down Turn and Spin Left Right stick flick up, left Right stick flick up, left Turn and Spin Right Right stick flick up, right Right stick flick up, right Ball Roll Fake Left (Standing) Right stick hold left, flick right Right stick hold left, flick right Ball Roll Fake Right (Standing) Right stick hold right, flick left Right stick hold right, flick left Ball Roll Fake Turn Hold L2 + Right stick flick up, then left or right Hold LT + Right stick flick up, then left or right Elastico Chop Left Hold R1 + Right stick half turn, right, clockwise Hold RB + Right stick half turn, right, clockwise Elastico Chop Right Hold R1 + Right stick half turn, right, anti-clockwise Hold RB + Right stick half turn, right, anti-clockwise Spin Flick Left Hold R1 + Right stick flick up, left Hold RB + Right stick flick up, left Spin Flick Right Hold R1 + Right stick flick up, right Hold RB + Right stick flick up, right Flick Over Hold L1 + Right stick hold up Hold LB + Right stick hold up Tornado Spin Left Hold L1 + Right stick flick up, left Hold LB + Right stick flick up, left Tornado Spin Right Hold L1 + Right stick flick up, right Hold LB + Right stick flick up, right Rabona Fake (Jogging) Hold L2 + Square or Circle, then Cross + Left stick down Hold LT + X or B, then A + Left stick down

There you have every single skill move in FIFA 23. Mastering these skills will mean that your opponent can’t lock you down, and that translates into winning games. For the perfect players to pull off these skill moves, you should check out the best strikers and wingers you can sign in career mode. If Ultimate Team is more your thing, we have the latest RTTK player release, which includes the skillful Martin Odegaard.