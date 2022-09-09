FIFA 23 stadiums list: every ground in the game

There are 105 FIFA 23 stadiums and locations featured in the final iteration before the FIFA branded videogame goes the way of the dodo. This includes five new stadiums to one of the best football games, along with two famous venues returning from an absence, as the licensing roundabout continues to spin in the battle against Konami’s eFootball.
Whether you’re getting stuck into FIFA 23 Career Mode, Pro Clubs, Ultimate Team, or Volta, there are plenty of grounds to choose from. Bang in goals at the Stretford End of Old Trafford with one of the many FIFA 23 Icons or use some FUT Heroes to set records at Wembley, here are all of the FIFA 23 stadiums in this year’s game.
All FIFA 23 stadiums
This season sees the addition of PSV Eindhoven’s Philips Stadion, SC Freiburg’s Europa-Park Stadion, Osasuna’s El Sadar and Los Angeles FC’s Banc of California Stadium. Real Valladolid’s Estadio Jose Zorilla is also being rebuilt and Manchester City Women’s Academy Stadium joins the lineup.
Nottingham Forest’s City Ground will be added for free in a post-launch update. That is, if the new Premier League side doesn’t try to trade it for their 497th signing of the summer. Juventus’ Allianz Stadium and Boca Juniors’ La Bombonera also return, while Barcelona’s Camp Nou is still missing. Notable absentees also include Rangers’ Ibrox and their city rivals at Celtic Park, despite the Scottish clubs signing licensing agreements with EA.
The iconic Estadio Azteca is no more after eFootball snapped up the Liga BBVA MX license, with the same also happening to the Panasonic Stadium Suita in Japan. Spartak Moscow’s Otkritie Arena has been removed due to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
The much-memed Town Park, a generic stadium that echoes the English lower leagues, will receive a “full rebuild” ahead of the game’s release. Whether this means £12 pints of beer are now expected to be sold remains to be seen. Two further ‘original’ arenas will be added in the shape of Longville Stadium and Oktigann Park, the latter of which sounds like it would be better off hosting a UFC pay-per-view.
Here’s the full list of confirmed stadiums available in FIFA 23:
Premier League
- Anfield (Liverpool)
- Craven Cottage (Fulham)
- Elland Road (Leeds United)
- Emirates Stadium (Arsenal)
- Etihad Stadium (Manchester City)
- Goodison Park (Everton)
- Gtech Community Stadium (Brentford)
- King Power Stadium (Leicester City)
- London Stadium (West Ham United)
- Molineux Stadium (Wolverhampton Wanderers)
- Old Trafford (Manchester United)
- Selhurst Park (Crystal Palace)
- St. James’ Park (Newcastle United)
- St. Mary’s Stadium (Southampton)
- Stamford Bridge (Chelsea)
- The Amex Stadium (Brighton & Hove Albion)
- The City Ground (Nottingham Forest) (free post-launch update)
- Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Tottenham Hotspur)
- Villa Park (Aston Villa)
- Vitality Stadium (Bournemouth)
English Football League
- Bramall Lane (Sheffield United)
- Cardiff City Stadium (Cardiff City)
- Carrow Road (Norwich)
- Fratton Park (Portsmouth)
- Kirklees Stadium (Huddersfield Town)
- Loftus Road (Queens Park Rangers)
- MKM Stadium (Hull City)
- Riverside Stadium (Middlesbrough)
- Stadium of Light (Sunderland)
- Stoke City FC Stadium (Stoke City)
- Swansea.com Stadium (Swansea City)
- The Hawthorns (West Bromwich Albion)
- Turf Moor (Burnley)
- Vicarage Road (Watford)
Bundesliga
- BayArena (Bayer Leverkusen)
- BORUSSIA-PARK (Borussia Monchengladbach)
- Deutsche Bank Park (Eintracht Frankfurt)
- Europa-Park Stadion (SC Freiburg)
- Mercedes-Benz Arena (VfB Stuttgart)
- MEWA ARENA (Mainz 05)
- Olympiastadion (Hertha BSC)
- PreZero Arena (1899 Hoffenheim)
- Red Bull Arena (RB Leipzig)
- RheinEnergieStadion (FC Koln)
- Signal Iduna Park (Borussia Dortmund)
- Stadion An der Alten Försterei (Union Berlin)
- VELTINS-Arena (Schalke 04)
- Volkswagen Arena (VfL Wolfsburg)
- wohninvest Weserstadion (Werder Bremen)
- WWK Arena (FC Augsburg)
Bundesliga 2
- Düsseldorf-Arena (Fortuna Dusseldorf)
- Heinz von Heiden-Arena (Hannover 96)
- Home Deluxe Arena (SC Paderborn)
- Max-Morlock-Stadion (FC Nurnberg)
- SchücoArena (Arminia Bielefeld)
- Volksparkstadion (Hamburger SV)
LaLiga Santander
- Cívitas Metropolitano (Atletico Madrid)
- Coliseum Alfonso Pérez (Getafe)
- Estadio ABANCA-Balaídos (Celta Vigo)
- Estadio Benito Villamarín (Real Betis)
- Estadio de la Cerámica (Villareal)
- Estadio de Montilivi (Girona)
- Estadio de Vallecas (Rayo Vallecano)
- Estadio El Sadar (Osasuna)
- Estadio José Zorrilla (Real Valladolid)
- Estadio Mestalla (Valencia)
- Estadio San Mamés (Athletic Bilbao)
- Estadio Santiago Bernabéu (Real Madrid)
- Nuevo Mirandilla (Cadiz)
- Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán (Sevilla)
- RCDE Stadium (Espanyol)
- Reale Arena (Real Sociedad)
- Visit Mallorca Estadi (RCD Mallorca)
LaLiga Smartbank
- El Alcoraz (Huesca)
- Estadio Ciutat de València (Levante)
- Estadio de Gran Canaria (Las Palmas)
- Estadio de Mendizorroza (Deportivo Alaves)
- Estadio La Rosaleda (Malaga)
- Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes (Granada)
- Municipal de Butarque (Leganes)
- Municipal de Ipurua (Eibar)
Barclays Women’s Super League
- Academy Stadium (Manchester City W)
Ligue 1 Uber Eats
- Groupama Stadium (Olympique Lyon)
- Orange Vélodrome (Olympique Marseille)
- Parc des Princes (Paris Saint-Germain)
Serie A TIM
- San Siro (AC Milan/Inter Milan)
- Allianz Stadium (Juventus)
Liga Portugal
- Estádio do Dragão (FC Porto)
- Estádio do SL Benfica (Benfica)
Super Lig
- Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı (Karagumruk)
Rest of World
- Donbass Arena (Shaktar Donetsk)
Eredivisie
- Johan Cruijff ArenA (Ajax)
- Philips Stadion (PSV Eindhoven)
MLS
- Banc of California Stadium (LAFC)
- BC Place (Vancouver Whitecaps)
- Dignity Health Sports Park (LA Galaxy)
- Lumen Field (Seattle Sounders)
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta United)
- Providence Park (Portland Timbers)
- Red Bull Arena (New York Red Bulls)
MBS Pro League
- King Abdullah Sports City (Al-Ahli/Ittihad FC)
- King Fahd Stadium (Al-Hilal/Al-Nasr/Al-Shabab)
International
- Wembley Stadium (England)
Liga Profesional de Fútbol
- Estadio LDA Ricardo E. Bochini (CA Independiente)
- Estadio Presidente Perón (Racing Club)
- La Bombonera (Boca Juniors)
Generic
- Al Jayeed Stadium
- Aloha Park
- Arena del Centenario
- Arena D’Oro
- Court Lane
- Crown Lane
- Eastpoint Arena
- El Grandioso
- El Libertador
- Estadio de las Artes
- Estadio El Medio
- Estadio Presidente G.Lopes
- Euro Park
- FIFAe Stadium
- Forest Park Stadium
- FUT Stadium (FUT only)
- Ivy Lane
- Longville Stadium
- Molton Road
- O Dromo
- Oktigann Park
- Sanderson Park
- Stade Municipal
- Stadio Classico
- Stadion 23. Maj
- Stadion Europa
- Stadion Hanguk
- Stadion Neder
- Stadion Olympik
- Town Park
- Union Park Stadium
- Waldstadion
Volta
- Amsterdam Underpass
- Art Festival
- Barcelona Plaza
- Beach Party
- Berlin
- Block Party
- Buenos Aires
- Cape Town
- Dubai
- Favela
- Football Royalty
- Ice Ruins
- Lagos
- London
- Mars Base
- Mexico City
- Miami
- Milan
- New York
- Paris
- Paris Streets
- Parking Lot
- Rome
- São Paulo
- Sydney
- Tokyo
- Venice Beach
- VOLTA City
- Warehouse
