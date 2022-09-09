FIFA 23 stadiums list: every ground in the game

There are 105 FIFA 23 stadiums and locations featured in the final iteration before the FIFA branded videogame goes the way of the dodo. This includes five new stadiums to one of the best football games, along with two famous venues returning from an absence, as the licensing roundabout continues to spin in the battle against Konami’s eFootball.

Whether you’re getting stuck into FIFA 23 Career Mode, Pro Clubs, Ultimate Team, or Volta, there are plenty of grounds to choose from. Bang in goals at the Stretford End of Old Trafford with one of the many FIFA 23 Icons or use some FUT Heroes to set records at Wembley, here are all of the FIFA 23 stadiums in this year’s game.

All FIFA 23 stadiums

This season sees the addition of PSV Eindhoven’s Philips Stadion, SC Freiburg’s Europa-Park Stadion, Osasuna’s El Sadar and Los Angeles FC’s Banc of California Stadium. Real Valladolid’s Estadio Jose Zorilla is also being rebuilt and Manchester City Women’s Academy Stadium joins the lineup.

Nottingham Forest’s City Ground will be added for free in a post-launch update. That is, if the new Premier League side doesn’t try to trade it for their 497th signing of the summer. Juventus’ Allianz Stadium and Boca Juniors’ La Bombonera also return, while Barcelona’s Camp Nou is still missing. Notable absentees also include Rangers’ Ibrox and their city rivals at Celtic Park, despite the Scottish clubs signing licensing agreements with EA.

The iconic Estadio Azteca is no more after eFootball snapped up the Liga BBVA MX license, with the same also happening to the Panasonic Stadium Suita in Japan. Spartak Moscow’s Otkritie Arena has been removed due to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The much-memed Town Park, a generic stadium that echoes the English lower leagues, will receive a “full rebuild” ahead of the game’s release. Whether this means £12 pints of beer are now expected to be sold remains to be seen. Two further ‘original’ arenas will be added in the shape of Longville Stadium and Oktigann Park, the latter of which sounds like it would be better off hosting a UFC pay-per-view.

Here’s the full list of confirmed stadiums available in FIFA 23:

Premier League

Anfield (Liverpool)

Craven Cottage (Fulham)

Elland Road (Leeds United)

Emirates Stadium (Arsenal)

Etihad Stadium (Manchester City)

Goodison Park (Everton)

Gtech Community Stadium (Brentford)

King Power Stadium (Leicester City)

London Stadium (West Ham United)

Molineux Stadium (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Old Trafford (Manchester United)

Selhurst Park (Crystal Palace)

St. James’ Park (Newcastle United)

St. Mary’s Stadium (Southampton)

Stamford Bridge (Chelsea)

The Amex Stadium (Brighton & Hove Albion)

The City Ground (Nottingham Forest) (free post-launch update)

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Tottenham Hotspur)

Villa Park (Aston Villa)

Vitality Stadium (Bournemouth)

English Football League

Bramall Lane (Sheffield United)

Cardiff City Stadium (Cardiff City)

Carrow Road (Norwich)

Fratton Park (Portsmouth)

Kirklees Stadium (Huddersfield Town)

Loftus Road (Queens Park Rangers)

MKM Stadium (Hull City)

Riverside Stadium (Middlesbrough)

Stadium of Light (Sunderland)

Stoke City FC Stadium (Stoke City)

Swansea.com Stadium (Swansea City)

The Hawthorns (West Bromwich Albion)

Turf Moor (Burnley)

Vicarage Road (Watford)

Bundesliga

BayArena (Bayer Leverkusen)

BORUSSIA-PARK (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Deutsche Bank Park (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Europa-Park Stadion (SC Freiburg)

Mercedes-Benz Arena (VfB Stuttgart)

MEWA ARENA (Mainz 05)

Olympiastadion (Hertha BSC)

PreZero Arena (1899 Hoffenheim)

Red Bull Arena (RB Leipzig)

RheinEnergieStadion (FC Koln)

Signal Iduna Park (Borussia Dortmund)

Stadion An der Alten Försterei (Union Berlin)

VELTINS-Arena (Schalke 04)

Volkswagen Arena (VfL Wolfsburg)

wohninvest Weserstadion (Werder Bremen)

WWK Arena (FC Augsburg)

Bundesliga 2

Düsseldorf-Arena (Fortuna Dusseldorf)

Heinz von Heiden-Arena (Hannover 96)

Home Deluxe Arena (SC Paderborn)

Max-Morlock-Stadion (FC Nurnberg)

SchücoArena (Arminia Bielefeld)

Volksparkstadion (Hamburger SV)

LaLiga Santander

Cívitas Metropolitano (Atletico Madrid)

Coliseum Alfonso Pérez (Getafe)

Estadio ABANCA-Balaídos (Celta Vigo)

Estadio Benito Villamarín (Real Betis)

Estadio de la Cerámica (Villareal)

Estadio de Montilivi (Girona)

Estadio de Vallecas (Rayo Vallecano)

Estadio El Sadar (Osasuna)

Estadio José Zorrilla (Real Valladolid)

Estadio Mestalla (Valencia)

Estadio San Mamés (Athletic Bilbao)

Estadio Santiago Bernabéu (Real Madrid)

Nuevo Mirandilla (Cadiz)

Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán (Sevilla)

RCDE Stadium (Espanyol)

Reale Arena (Real Sociedad)

Visit Mallorca Estadi (RCD Mallorca)

LaLiga Smartbank

El Alcoraz (Huesca)

Estadio Ciutat de València (Levante)

Estadio de Gran Canaria (Las Palmas)

Estadio de Mendizorroza (Deportivo Alaves)

Estadio La Rosaleda (Malaga)

Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes (Granada)

Municipal de Butarque (Leganes)

Municipal de Ipurua (Eibar)

Barclays Women’s Super League

Academy Stadium (Manchester City W)

Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Groupama Stadium (Olympique Lyon)

Orange Vélodrome (Olympique Marseille)

Parc des Princes (Paris Saint-Germain)

Serie A TIM

San Siro (AC Milan/Inter Milan)

Allianz Stadium (Juventus)

Liga Portugal

Estádio do Dragão (FC Porto)

Estádio do SL Benfica (Benfica)

Super Lig

Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı (Karagumruk)

Rest of World

Donbass Arena (Shaktar Donetsk)

Eredivisie

Johan Cruijff ArenA (Ajax)

Philips Stadion (PSV Eindhoven)

MLS

Banc of California Stadium (LAFC)

BC Place (Vancouver Whitecaps)

Dignity Health Sports Park (LA Galaxy)

Lumen Field (Seattle Sounders)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta United)

Providence Park (Portland Timbers)

Red Bull Arena (New York Red Bulls)

MBS Pro League

King Abdullah Sports City (Al-Ahli/Ittihad FC)

King Fahd Stadium (Al-Hilal/Al-Nasr/Al-Shabab)

International

Wembley Stadium (England)

Liga Profesional de Fútbol

Estadio LDA Ricardo E. Bochini (CA Independiente)

Estadio Presidente Perón (Racing Club)

La Bombonera (Boca Juniors)

Generic

Al Jayeed Stadium

Aloha Park

Arena del Centenario

Arena D’Oro

Court Lane

Crown Lane

Eastpoint Arena

El Grandioso

El Libertador

Estadio de las Artes

Estadio El Medio

Estadio Presidente G.Lopes

Euro Park

FIFAe Stadium

Forest Park Stadium

FUT Stadium (FUT only)

Ivy Lane

Longville Stadium

Molton Road

O Dromo

Oktigann Park

Sanderson Park

Stade Municipal

Stadio Classico

Stadion 23. Maj

Stadion Europa

Stadion Hanguk

Stadion Neder

Stadion Olympik

Town Park

Union Park Stadium

Waldstadion

Volta

Amsterdam Underpass

Art Festival

Barcelona Plaza

Beach Party

Berlin

Block Party

Buenos Aires

Cape Town

Dubai

Favela

Football Royalty

Ice Ruins

Lagos

London

Mars Base

Mexico City

Miami

Milan

New York

Paris

Paris Streets

Parking Lot

Rome

São Paulo

Sydney

Tokyo

Venice Beach

VOLTA City

Warehouse

