The Final Fantasy 16 PC port still isn’t here yet, but the good news is we can expect the RPG game’s demo to come to the platform ahead of launch. After getting hooked on the game thanks to the PS5 demo myself, I can safely say that anyone on the fence or waiting for the PC version should get ready, because the FF16 demo opens up one of the best stories of recent years.

In an interview with Game Informer, FF16 producer Naoki Yoshida says Square Enix is “trying to figure out the final stages of optimization right now,” adding that when the team “can release the PC version might be dependent on… the system requirements and specifications for PC that players will need.

“Naturally, [the PC specifications] are looking to be somewhat high,” the producer says. The team also needs more time to confirm a release date, but Yoshida adds that a demo will come to PC in hopefully less than a year. While we have no extra details about the demo content or release date, it’s safe to assume we’ll get the same FF16 prologue as the PS5 demo. This is great news.

I played through the demo myself before getting quickly hooked on Final Fantasy 16. Its action-orientated combat and high-fantasy would normally put me off, but the characters and emotional weight presented in FF16 are incredible, and the demo sets the stakes in such a smart way (with one heck of a great ending) that I found myself incapable of moving onto the main game until I could play it in full.

While the new Final Fantasy 7 trilogy channels the goofier side of its characters, 16 is a much more serious affair. The world, characters, and story necessitate this though, and it leads to some of the best performances and moments the series has ever had. The demo also has the puppy, Torgal, so, there’s another reason to play it straight away.

