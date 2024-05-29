2024’s best RPG can now come to PC, and it should be soon

Between Persona 3 Reload, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, and Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail, 2024 is a stacked year for RPGs. For my money though, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has already knocked it out of the park, and now that the PS5 exclusivity period is over, I’m hoping it joins FF7 Remake on PC sooner rather than later.

With the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PC release date hopefully on the way, we’ve just hit the biggest milestone outside of a firm reveal. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s PS5 exclusivity is over, and Square Enix’s current change in strategy should mean we won’t be waiting long for FF7 Rebirth to be ported to PC.

In what might be a PCGamesN taboo, I’m about to talk about playing a game on PS5. FF7 Rebirth is my favorite game of the year so far, and possibly one of the best videogame experiences I’ve ever had. The RPG has some of the best characters, story moments, and world-building I’ve ever seen, making me laugh out loud and hitting me like a freight train in equal measure. Everything about Rebirth is so well realized, and it left me sorely missing all of the cast once the credits rolled.

In the FF7 Rebirth launch trailer, a PS5 sting at the end says the game is “not available on other formats until at least 05.29.2024.” In other words, we won’t have Rebirth on PC until Wednesday May 29 at a minimum.

Now that the day has come, we shouldn’t be waiting too long. Final Fantasy 7 Remake took a year and a half to make the jump to PC via the Epic Games Store (closely followed by Steam), but Square Enix’s recent strategy pivot suggests Rebirth will be on PC sooner than that.

In what Square Enix calls a ‘new medium-term business plan’ the company will “aggressively pursue a multiplatform strategy for HD titles that includes Nintendo platforms, PlayStation, Xbox, and PCs.” The company will also “pursue initiatives focused on attracting PC users,” and in concert, this sounds like where FF7 Rebirth comes in.

Bringing Rebirth to PC will not solve all of Square Enix’s problems, but I can’t imagine the company is not keenly considering it, with Remake already on the platform and the Final Fantasy 16 PC release date also on the way.

With FF7 Remake currently available on Steam and Epic, now’s the time to catch up with Square Enix’s retelling before it (hopefully) comes to PC soon. You don’t need to have played the original, but I’d recommend giving it a go or catching yourself up with the narrative beforehand. Either way, you’ll be rewarded for knowing all the lore, or get some great storytelling for going in blind.

