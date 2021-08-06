FFXIV’s Moonfire Faire is back next week with ice cream and polar bears

The annual return of the Final Fantasy XIV Moonfire Faire is upon us, and this year’s summer celebration in one of the best MMOs on PC promises to bring with it tasty snacks, a new quest from regular host Mayaru Moyaru, and a rather large cuddly companion – all of which will kick off next week, August 13.

Final Fantasy XIV’s Moonfire Faire 2021 brings back the annual limited-time summer event for Square Enix’s popular MMO, which adds a new quest to complete, new items to earn, and often some surprises too. Last year’s Moonfire Faire was shark-themed, with summery clothing items and a new emote to earn.

This year’s event is a little different, as there aren’t any unique clothing items to get and there seems to be less shark in general – although there is another large predator waiting instead. The main item on offer here is a horn to summon a big but rather cute Polar Bear mount, with the other rewards being an ice cream treat, corn on the cob, and a mask stall furnishing item.

As usual, Mayaru Moyaru can be found at Limsa Lominsa’s Upper Decks (X:11.5, Y:13.8) and you’ll need to be at least level 30 to access the quest, ‘Unseasonable Chills’. The Moonfire Faire will start Friday, August 13, and run for two weeks until August 26.

The Moonfire Faire will return to #FFXIV on August 13! ☀️ https://t.co/eCPJzcRvUZ Keep cool and frosty with decadent treats and sweets to fend off the heat this summer! 🍨 🌽 pic.twitter.com/ei8X2FjwTK — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) August 6, 2021

There’s certainly a lot happening in Final Fantasy XIV right now, with the Reaper and Sage job classes coming alongside the eagerly-anticipated Endwalker expansion this November. Also, someone’s eating a lot of eggs for some reason.

WHEN IS THE FINAL FANTASY XIV 2020 MOONFIRE FAIRE?

The Final Fantasy XIV 2021 Moonfire Faire goes live on August 13 at 09:00 UK / 04:00 ET / 01:00 PT and ends on August 26 at 15:59 UK / 10:59 ET / 07:59 PT.