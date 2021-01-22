We get our first look at Final Fantasy 14 patch 5.5 next month

The good news just keeps on coming for one of the best MMORPGs around this week. Square Enix only just declared that a Final Fantasy 14 announcement showcase full of “exciting details” was headed our way next month, and now it’s gone and revealed the online RPG game’s next live Letter from the Producer follows straight after it. Oh, and with our first peek at patch 5.5 in tow. So, no big deal, then.

“The next Letter from the Producer Live will follow the Announcement Showcase!” Square Enix’s tweet hollers. “We’ll be showing a first preview of Patch 5.5, so don’t miss out!” The next iteration of the show – in which FF14’s producer and director Naoki Yoshida chats about various aspects of the game alongside some footage and slides giving us a peep at some of the content – will go live on February 5 at 22:00 PT / February 6 at 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT.

Apart from the first preview of patch 5.5, we don’t know what’ll be featured in the showcase, exactly, but the studio does say lead project manager Shoichi Matsuzawa will be joining Yoshida on the show.

That follows the announcement showcase, which kicks off at 17:30 PT / 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT on the above dates.

