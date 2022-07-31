FFXIV 6.2 update details – Live Letter 72 set for August 12

The Final Fantasy XIV 6.2 update, Buried Memory, is creeping ever closer and now Live Letter 72 has been set for August 12, giving players of the critically acclaimed MMORPG a pretty good idea of when the next patch release date is likely to fall. In addition, the update’s special site has been launched, leading to much speculation about what the new story content will entail.

Square Enix has announced that Letter from the Producer Live LXXII will be taking place on Friday, August 12 at 4am PT / 7am ET / 12pm BST / 9pm AEST. The show will be going over more detailed notes on the upcoming FFXIV patch 6.2, Buried Memory.

Among the features we know about are the continuation of Tataru’s Grand Adventure, which is expected to feature the return of the sky pirates from Heavensward’s Shadow of Mhach alliance raid. If you haven’t yet completed that raid series, you’ll need to do so before continuing Tataru’s story, so now is the perfect time to jump in.

Also coming are a new MSQ dungeon, the Fell Court of Troia, and a mystery new trial along with an extreme variant. There will be a new unreal trial variant aiming to replicate the launch experience of Containment Bay S1T7, which players may remember as the fight with Sephirot.

Part two of the Endwalker raid series, Pandaemonium: Abyssos, will release alongside 6.2 – but the savage raid is set to arrive one week afterwards for the first time in FFXIV’s history. Producer Naoki Yoshida says this is a test to see how the delay affects player progression and the race to world first completion, and the team will be considering player feedback to decide whether they will continue this pacing in future updates.

When is the FFXIV patch 6.2 release date?

With the Live Letter 72 date set for August 12, many fans on social media are speculating about the FFXIV 6.2 release date. The Buried Memory update is slated for “late August” – typically, recent patches have come out on the Tuesday eleven days after a Live Letter. As an example, Live Letter 69 aired on April 1, and patch 6.1 released on April 12. As such, the signs seem to be pointing towards a possible August 23 release date for FFXIV 6.2.

Also causing plenty of speculation is the special site for patch 6.2, which doesn’t feature much information currently but does have a rather striking piece of artwork that has players frantically guessing as to the identity of the characters it features. Leading the speculative charge for the grizzled, Witcher-esque figure in the centre is recurring antagonist Lahabrea, thanks to his robes and the presence of a red mask in his hand.

Elsewhere in the online fantasy game, the giant shiba mount is now FFXIV’s best-selling store item. If you’re after some other mounts and more cool rewards, The Moogle Treasure Trove 2022 event is live until the launch of patch 6.2 and we have all the details you need at that link. We won’t be seeing the promised Astrologian and Dragoon reworks until likely the next major expansion, however.