FFXIV’s next event is for the Little Ladies

The next event for Final Fantasy XIV will kick off on March 14 and will see the return of Little Ladies’ Day. This seasonal quest coming to one of the best MMOs on PC will only last until the end of the month, but any players who participate will nab a jaunty little crown for their own king or queen.

Final Fantasy XIV is about to hit its 6.1 update in April, which will bring big changes to the MMO – such as splitting the dreaded Praetorium dungeon into three and allowing players to get a lot more fashionable. Speaking of looking good, though, before that hits Square Enix is bringing back the Little Ladies’ Day event.

While previously this event’s been teamed with the Valentine’s Day celebration, this time around Little Ladies’ Day is a month late – the MMO only had its Halloween event in January, so it’s not too much of a surprise. The late release of the Endwalker expansion in 2021 pushed a lot of things up.

Final Fantasy XIV Little Ladies’ Day start date and time

The Final Fantasy XIV Little Ladies’ Day event will start on March 14 at 1am PST / 4am EST / 9am GMT and run until March 31 at 7:59am PST / 10:59am EST / 3:59pm GMT.

To participate, go and see Marabel in Ul’dah on the Steps of Nald. You’ll need to be level 15 to join in the walk-off. If you manage to complete the event, your character will get a cute little black and red crown to wear.

