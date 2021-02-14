Final Fantasy 14’s Valentine’s Day 2021 event is underway

Love is in the air in Eorzea, and you’ve a couple of weeks to catch it. Final Fantasy 14‘s annual Valentione’s Day and Little Ladies’ Day celebrations are underway, bringing a questline, some decorations, and gear to buy.

The festivities started on February 10, and roll on until March 8. The main attraction is a quest from Lissete de Valentione, in the city of Old Gridania. You need to be level 15 or higher, and have completed one of The Gridanian Envoy, The Ul’dahn Envoy, or The Lominsan Envoy quests, to participate. She’s waiting at X:10.2, Y:9.4.

Each of the major cities, Gridania, Ul’dah, and Limsa Lominsa, has a big ol’ installment of love hearts somewhere in the city, where you can listen to some romantic music and get in the loving mood. A couple of items are available for purchase – the Lovely Moogle Cap, and a stuffed Kupka Kupp, for decoration, in your home, or your partner’s, if you want to be all sweet like. You have until March 8, at 7:00 PST, 10:00 EST, 15:00 GMT, to take part in any or all of the above.

The next expansion for Final Fantasy 14 was revealed last week. Endwalker is expected to launch autumn this year, and among the additions come is a delightful Stardew Valley mode. The two-part patch 5.5 starts roll out in April.

If you’re looking at venturing into the MMORPG, we have guides for Final Fantasy 14’s classes, Final Fantasy 14’s mounts, and Final Fantasy 14’s races, to get you started. For some single-player Valentine’s Day fun, we’ve a list just for that, too.