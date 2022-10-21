How to get the FFXIV Manderville weapons

The FFXIV Manderville Weapons have finally been added to the game following patch 6.25, in true tradition for the relic weapon format. To players less familiar with the MMO game, relics are usually the most powerful weapons you can have in Final Fantasy XIV. They are also updated throughout the whole expansion, increasing their Item Level and visuals, making relics always viable.

However, all this power comes with a price, because relics are locked behind a specific chain of quests and they will require from you some level of dedication to complete them. To help you take the first step in this exciting – and long – journey, we’ve prepared this guide with all you need to know to put your hands on the FFXIV Manderville Weapon – provided you’re not too busy in your Island Sanctuary.

FFXIV Manderville Weapon prerequisites

Before you can jump to the process of getting yourself a relic weapon, there are some early stages that you must go through. Otherwise, you won’t be able to begin the quest for the Manderville Weapons. The first – and the easiest part – is that you must have completed the Main Scenario Quest ‘Endwalker’ and have at least one Job at level 90.

The second prerequisite you need to match is to have completed the Hildibrand sidequests. They have been present in the game since A Realm Reborn –except for Shadowbringers – and became an all-time favourite for many players of FFXIV.

Here are the quests you need to look for in order to complete the Hildibrand chain of quests. Keep in mind that you can’t begin Hildibrand side quests before completing each expansion’s last Main Scenario Quest.

“The Rise and Fall of Gentlemen” (Ul’dah – Steps of Nald – X: 9.8 Y: 8.7). To unlock it you must have completed the A Realm Reborn’s “Ultima Weapon”.

“A Gentleman Falls, Rather than Flies” (The Pillars – X: 5.9 Y: 9.9). It becomes available after completing the Main Scenario Quest “Heavensward” and the Hildibrand Quest “Her Last Vow”.

“A Hingan Tale: Nashu Goes East” (Kugana – X: 10.6 Y: 9.8). Unlocking it requires completing the Main Scenario Quest “Stormblood” and the Hildibrand quest “If I Could Turn Back Time”.

“The Sleeping Gentleman” (Radz-at-Han – X: 11.8 Y: 11.2). To unlock this quest you must have completed the Main Scenario Quest “Endwalker” and the Hildibrand quest “Don’t Do the Dewprism”.

How to get the Manderville Relic Weapon

Once you have gone through all the Hildibrand quests, it’s time to begin the actual quest for the Manderville relic weapon. To start the process, you must first go to Radz-at-Han and find the House Manderville Manservant NPC (X: 11.8 Y: 11.2) close to the main Aetheryte with whom you get the “Make it a Manderville” quest. Pay attention to which Job you have activated when accepting the quest since it determines which weapon you get at the end of the quest. In other words, if you get the quest as a Reaper, but go through the process as a White Mage, you are still getting the Reaper’s relic.

After going through some dialogues and cutscenes, you will learn that crafting a relic weapon is going to require three Manderium Meteorites which must be delivered to Gerolt (X: 12 Y: 7) . This is a special material that you can’t find anywhere besides with Jubrunnah (X: 12.1 Y: 10.9) a NPC who sells them in Radz-at-Han. Each of these will cost you 500 Allagan Tomestones of Astronomy earned by running duties and duty roulettes. Once you have all of them, just complete the quest to receive your Manderville relic weapon!

Also, in case you want another relic weapon for a different job, it’s not a problem. All you need to do is to begin the quest again by talking to the House Manderville Artisan NPC (X:12 Y: 7) but now with the Job you want the weapon for.

Now you know how to get the Manderville Weapon, make sure you're fully caught up with the Island Sanctuary animals and gathering mechanics.