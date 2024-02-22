There’s no shortage of contenders for the best FF14 mounts, but there’s a particular ride that has long maintained its position as one of the coolest and most useful mounts in the critically acclaimed MMORPG. The Final Fantasy 14 Regalia Type-G mount, perhaps best known as ‘the FF15 car’ by players, is one of just a few four-player mounts you can get your hands on, is probably the best-looking, and is by far the easiest of them to obtain – or, it would be, but it hasn’t been available to buy for over two years. That’s about to change, however, so if you started playing recently or missed it in previous events, now is your chance to claim one.

Rolling up in the coolest FF14 mounts is one of the quickest ways to assert your status in the beloved Square Enix MMORPG, and there’s few options that can match up to you and your whole party rolling through the forests of Gridania in your shiny black flying car. Introduced as part of FF15 crossover event A Nocturne for Heroes, the Regalia Type-G is yours for a very affordable 200,000 MGP (Gold Saucer points), and it’s available even to those who are playing Final Fantasy 14 as a free PC game.

There are a few caveats – most notably, you’ll need to reach level 50 and have beaten the main scenario quest ‘The Ultimate Weapon.’ That means rolling credits on the base story of A Realm Reborn, which is a pretty achievable feat even if you’re just starting out, but do keep it in mind if you’re a new player looking to snag your own sweet ride.

Grabbing the mount requires finishing a three-quest chain, at which point you can buy it in the Gold Saucer. There are other items up for grabs too, including the powerful Noctis Triple Triad card and six Orchestrion Rolls granting you a range of FF15 music. If you’re worried about the Regalia’s 200,000 MGP price tag, consider that you can very easily claim 60,000 MGP each week from the Gold Saucer’s weekend fashion report, and you’ll have three chances to do that between now and when the event ends.

How to get the Regalia Type-G mount in FF14

To get the Regalia Type-G mount in Final Fantasy 14, you’ll first need to complete the event quest series ‘A Nocturne for Heroes.’ This comprises three quests: ‘The Man in Black,’ ‘In the Dark of Night,’ and ‘Messenger of the Winds.’ You can start the event by speaking to Kipih Jakkya in Ul’dah’s Steps of Nald (she’s found at x:8.5, y:9.7 on the map). Upon completing it, you’ll be able to buy the mount from the Ironworks Vendor found in the Gold Saucer for 200,000 MGP.

The FF14 A Nocturne for Heroes event runs from Wednesday February 28 to Wednesday March 13, 2024. You’ll only have until the event ends to finish the quests and unlock the ability to buy the reward items in-game, so be sure to get them done – after all, the event has only appeared twice before, in 2019 and 2021, so it may be some time before we see it again.

Be sure to grab your mount, then, and you’ll be ready to cruise into the FF14 Dawntrail release date in style. It’ll also be handy for when you’re upgrading your FF14 Island Sanctuary during the downtime before the Warrior of Light’s next big adventure begins.

