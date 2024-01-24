The Final Fantasy 14 live-action TV show is officially “dead,” sorry

The Final Fantasy 14 TV show looks to be no more. After being announced in production in 2019 by the producers of The Witcher and The Expanse, one of the core people on the project says that it, sadly, never got picked up.

Back in 2019 a Final Fantasy 14 TV show was announced to be coming from Hivemind, the production company behind Netflix’s The Witcher and Amazon’s The Expanse, but since that initial announcement, there’s been very little in the way of proper news on the MMORPG’s adaptation.

I’d never say never to a different FF14 adaption down the line, but this version appears to very much be impossible at this point.

“Dead,” Hivemind co-founder Dinesh Shamdasani says in response to a fan’s request for an update. “We took around a fantastic pilot script by Ben Lustig & Jake Thornton along with a multi-season plan they built with our showrunners but got rejected across the board. The size and scale needed to do it right proved too much for anyone to want to risk. Amazon came closest.”

Shamdasani was then asked if an animated show would be a safer bet to make, replying that it would be “Harder to be honest, and the rights are back in Japan unfortunately.”

Back in 2020, Thornton, who was a co-writer on the FF14 TV show, said that thanks to the pandemic, “We continue to have high hopes but, at this time, we have no real news or insight on the project’s future,” adding that maybe once everything settled they’d have some better news. Sadly, this doesn’t seem to be the case.

This doesn’t mean we’ll never get an FF14 show, be that animated or live-action. Back in 2017, we got the Final Fantasy 14 Dad of Light miniseries, which was about a son reconnecting with his father through the game. Director Naoki Yoshida has even compared the game to a TV show in the past, but sadly that’s the closest we’ll get for now.

With the FF14 Dawntrail release date closing in, you’ll want to brush up on your Final Fantasy 14 Island Sanctuary or perhaps even try out a new MMO while you wait.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.