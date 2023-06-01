FFXIV server status and maintenance times – is Final Fantasy XIV down?

Is FFXIV down? If you can’t log on to Final Fantasy XIV or access your character, it might be because there’s currently ongoing maintenance or server issues. Before worrying about any problems with your game, you’ll want to check the FFXIV server status and currently scheduled maintenance times below to see if the MMO is offline.

If you can’t log into FFXIV, it’s typically because of planned maintenance. The critically acclaimed MMORPG occasionally schedules downtime to implement patches, updates, and other hotfixes, or to perform maintenance on the game’s servers. Developer Square Enix usually announces these well ahead of time, so be sure to read on and see when future maintenance times are planned for.

Final Fantasy XIV server status

The FFXIV server status tends to be pretty stable, but there are occasional blips, so if you’ve been unceremoniously kicked out of the game or you’re finding yourself unable to log in, it’s possible that the servers are down. You can usually check this via the FFXIV Lodestone, where Square Enix tracks the current status of each individual world.

FFXIV server maintenance

FFXIV server maintenance is planned on June 5-6. Square Enix says this downtime is to implement hotfixes for FFXIV patch 6.4. Here is the FFXIV server maintenance schedule for all worlds:

PDT: Monday June 5, 2023 at 11pm to Tuesday June 6 at 3am

Monday June 5, 2023 at 11pm to Tuesday June 6 at 3am EDT: Tuesday June 6, 2023, 2am to 6am

Tuesday June 6, 2023, 2am to 6am GMT: Tuesday June 6, 2023, 6am to 10am

Tuesday June 6, 2023, 6am to 10am BST: Tuesday June 6, 2023, 7am to 11am

Tuesday June 6, 2023, 7am to 11am CEST: Tuesday June 6, 2023, 8am to 12pm

Tuesday June 6, 2023, 8am to 12pm AEST: Tuesday June 6, 2023, 4pm to 8pm

Be sure to log out before the maintenance period begins, else you might be suddenly booted from the game mid-activity. Just ahead of maintenance, you should also see notifications warning you of the impending downtime via the in-game chat window if you have system messages enabled.

The Home World Transfer Service and Data Center Travel System are both suspended 30 minutes prior to the start of the maintenance period, and they’ll remain unavailable for use until the maintenance has concluded. You’ll also be unable to use some features of the FFXIV companion app during this time.

Is FFXIV down?

The Final Fantasy XIV servers are currently online. For information on future planned maintenance, you can keep an eye on the Square Enix FFXIV Lodestone, where there is a specific page for maintenance notices.

That’s all there is to know for now. If you want to spend that downtime preparing, get up to speed on the FFXIV Island Sanctuary and how to get the FFXIV Manderville weapons. Or you could check out more of the best single-player MMOs for great solo experiences in shared worlds.