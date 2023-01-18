Want to know who the Forspoken cast and voice actors are? With so many games having voice acting these days, you may wish to know exactly who the voice of your favourite character is. Sometimes you will recognise them as soon as they open their mouth, shouting, “oh, it’s that guy” or “I know that voice, it’s this woman from this game”, but other times it’s trickier.

The Forspoken release date is coming soon, and it has a chance to be one of the best PC games of 2023. While the Forspoken cast isn’t made up of celebrities with a wealth of experience as some other games have in the past, it’s not just a collection of unknown people as these actors have been in some games and TV shows you may have seen.

Forspoken cast list

Here is the full Forspoken cast list:

Frey Holland – Ella Balinska

– Ella Balinska Cuff – Jonathan Cake

– Jonathan Cake Tanta Sila – Janina Gavankar

– Janina Gavankar Johedy – Keala Settle

– Keala Settle Auden – Monica Barbaro

– Monica Barbaro Tanta Prav – Pollyanna McIntosh

– Pollyanna McIntosh Lisa – Michelle C. Bonilla

– Michelle C. Bonilla Tanta Cinta – Kendal Rae

– Kendal Rae Daniel – Aylam Orian

– Aylam Orian Tanta Child / Lauren / other female citizen voices – Lianna Liew

Forspoken’s cast is made up of people mostly new to acting, with its most well-known actor playing the protagonist, Frey Holland. Ella Balinska’s highest profile role is as Jane Kano in the 2019 Charlie’s Angels reboot, though more recently, she played Jade Wesker in the now-cancelled Resident Evil series. Jonathan Cake, who plays Cuff, has mostly had smaller roles in films or episodic appearances in TV shows, with his most notable role being as Sir Gareth in First Knight.

Janina Gavankar plays Tanta Sila, who is no stranger to voice acting in games. Her TV credits include The Morning Show, where she plays Alison Namazi. In games, she is Knoxx in Borderlands and, most recently, Sinmara in God of War: Ragnarök. Keala Settle, who is Johedy, is more well-known for her performances on Boardway and in various musicals. If you’ve heard “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman, Settle is the principal singer. Meanwhile, Monica Barbaro (Auden) has been in a few films, but you may recognise her as Lt. Natasha ‘Phoenix’ Trace in Top Gun: Maverick.

As for those with smaller roles, Pollyanna McIntosh (Tanta Prav) was in several episodes of The Walking Dead as Jadis, while Michelle C. Bonilla (Lisa) plays Scribe Valdez in several Fallout 76 expansions as well as a few additional voices in Back 4 Blood and The Last of Us: Part II. Kendal Rae (Tanta Cinta) has mostly one-off episodic roles in TV shows, most notably 2 Broke Girls and Neighbours. Aylam Orian (Daniel) has provided additional voices for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 but was also Wilhelm Brücke in Stargate Origins. Finally, Lianna Liew has a few smaller roles, including as Misty in a Pokémon fan film project called Ash’s Homecoming.

Those are all of the notable voices in the Forspoken cast. Even if you didn’t recognise them from something else, who knows, perhaps one of the younger performers will deliver a powerful performance that gives them more high-profile work in the future. As the release draws ever closer for the RPG game, you may want to know more about the spells so you can get a head start crafting the best Forspoken builds to obliterate your foes.