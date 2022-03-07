Square Enix’s next RPG has been delayed

Before Final Fantasy XVI comes around, Square Enix is bringing us a new IP for its contribution to the world of RPG games, and it seemed we didn’t have much longer to wait before checking out Forspoken for ourselves. However, the Forspoken release date has been pushed back from its previous May launch, and now we’ll be waiting until this autumn.

“We have made the decision to move the release date of Forspoken to October 11, 2022,” the developers say in the announcement. “Our vision for this exciting new IP is to deliver a game world and hero that gamers across the globe will want to experience for years to come, so getting it right is extremely important to us. To that end, during the next few months we will focus all our efforts on polishing the game and can’t wait for you to experience Frey’s journey this fall.”

Forspoken had previously been set to launch across Steam and PlayStation 5 on May 24, 2022. As Frey, you’re transported from modern New York City to a magical world called Athia, which you’ll explore through magic-powered parkour.

Development is being led by Luminous Productions, a Square Enix subsidiary founded in 2018. Many of the studio’s developers came from the Final Fantasy XV team.

