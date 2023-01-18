Forspoken map – every point of interest in Athia

If you’re looking for details on the Forspoken map, we’ve got your back. When Frey is transported to Athia, she’s met with almost alien-like scenery – floating rocks, giant monoliths, and of course, those pesky winged feline creatures that just won’t seem to sit still. There are plenty of things to distract you while you’re trying to secure the safety of this new world, but is there a reward for venturing off the beaten path?

If you want to get strong enough to decimate your enemies in Forspoken, you’re going to have to take a detour or two. Knowing the Forspoken map inside and out will give you every advantage in your fight against the Tantas, and might even help you make a friend along the way in what will hopefully be one of the best PC games released this year.

Forspoken map

The Forspoken map is split into four sections: Visoria, Junoon, Avoalot, and Praenest, with a main hub city in the centre. Frey is, of course, free to travel around the world of Athia using her magic parkour skills – she may however run into areas blighted by corruption, also known as The Break. This transforms animals into beasts and men into monsters, so she’ll have to be on her toes.

Forspoken points of interest

While exploring Athia, Frey will encounter various landmarks and points of interest (POI). We currently know of three POIs that will be vital in her quest to save the world:

Monuments: These are sacred stones that were used by the Tantas to store power. Visiting them will imbue Frey with some of that power. Some of these monuments also store memories – activating these will begin a flashback combat challenge.

In addition to the landmarks on the map, Athia is also filled with combat challenges – difficult battles that will test Frey to the limit. Besting these powerful foes will grant Frey additional rewards.

That's all the information we have on the Forspoken map right now. We'll add any new information once the Forspoken release date rolls by and we know more.