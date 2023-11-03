Fortnite is currently bringing in huge player numbers, managing to seriously increase its active users since dropping its Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG update. The update takes players back to 2018's Chapter 1, and includes the original loot pool as well as some throwbacks to other previous seasons. Not only that, but there's weekly updates set to arrive as well.

The battle royale game has a 24-hour peak of 3,913,817 players, with 3,183,813 players active at the time of writing, according to fortnite.gg, which tracks user data via the in-game Fortnite Discover feature. This is over three times as many as Steam’s top game, Counter-Strike 2 (via SteamDB), which sits at 965,254 at the time of writing. Of course, Counter-Strike 2 is only available on Steam, whereas Fortnite is multiplatform, but given how massive the former is in terms of player base, you can see just how impressive the latter’s current numbers are.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG launched earlier today (November 2), adding in a new map based on that of Chapter 1 Season 5. This means golf buggies, shopping carts and even the Pump Shotgun have returned, alongside other new weapons. Before Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG ends, it’ll receive weekly updates that’ll add in new weapons, POIs, and traversal items. Planes are set to make a return, as is the Heavy Sniper Rifle.

Currently, you can purchase the OG Pass in Fortnite for 950 V-Bucks. This’ll give you the chance to unlock throwback skins like Lil Split, Spectra Knight and Omegarock. There’s classic emotes and other nostalgic rewards up for grabs as well.

Now that you’ve heard all about Fortnite’s massive new player count, check out our picks for the 50 best Fortnite skins. Elsewhere there’s our look at the new Fortnite OG Map and how to find Hot Spots.