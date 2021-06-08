Where are the Fortnite alien artifacts? Every artifact location in Season 7 Week 1

Want to know where the Fortnite alien artifacts are? The brand new season brings with it a lot of changes to the map, chief among them the presence of aliens and new alien weapons. You may also come across some alien artifacts while exploring the brand new map. These artifacts can be redeemed in the shop to customise your Fortnite Kymera styles, one of the new features in the current battle pass.

There are likely a few questions you have about these alien artifacts: what do they look like and where are they? To answer the first question, they’re small purple vials that float in the air, and collecting one gives you four alien artifact points. Once you’ve collected one of the vials, you can’t pick up another one at the same location. We believe there are five Alien Artifacts to find each week of the new season.

To help you with customising your new Kymera, we figured we’d plot every known location for the Fortnite alien artifacts that we’ve found so far, as well as give a detailed description for where you can find them.

Alien artifact locations

Here are all of the alien artifact locations in Fortnite:

Catty Corner – up the scratching post to the west of this location

– up the scratching post to the west of this location Zero Point – at the base of the new crater in the middle of the map

– at the base of the new crater in the middle of the map Weeping Woods – inside a wooden shack that’s close to the pirate ship west of Weeping Woods

– inside a wooden shack that’s close to the pirate ship west of Weeping Woods Believer Beach – at the bottom of the Spire stairs east of Believer Beach

– at the bottom of the Spire stairs east of Believer Beach Corny Complex – in the orchard to the north of Corny Complex, across the road

And those are all of the currently known Fortnite alien artifact locations. There’s no doubt that more will be added to the map in the coming weeks, so be sure to check back for any updates. In the meantime, we have a few updated guides for some of the mechanics introduced in the previous season, such as Fortnite animal taming and Fortnite crafting, as well as a guide to Fortnite skins and how to get Fortnite V-Bucks. We also have the Fortnite rubber duck locations.