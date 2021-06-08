Fortnite Kymera styles – how to unlock styles using Alien Artifacts

Have you had a look at all of the Kymera styles in Fortnite? Aliens have landed in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, introducing the Kymera race of extraterrestrials to the battle royale game. These invaders aren’t messing around – they’ve brought a host of new Fortnite alien weapons like the Kymera Ray Gun to help them take over the island.
Purchasing the battle pass immediately unlocks the base Kymera outfit. Using the new Fortnite alien artifacts, you can purchase new styles to create your own Kymera that looks unlike anyone else’s alien. Unfortunately, alien artifacts aren’t the easiest thing to collect, so you won’t have every style available to you right at the beginning of the season.
We recommend spending your alien artifacts carefully – you may want to choose styles which are more visually distinctive, rather than something relatively insignificant. The customisations that have the biggest impact on your Kymera are skin colour, armour, and head styles; eye colour, however, is a minor change that you may want to leave until later in the season. Here’s everything you need to know about the Kymera styles in Fortnite.
If you need a bit of inspiration when creating your Kymera, simply highlight over the ‘Customise Kymera’ button in the battle pass menu to see randomly generated aliens. Epic claims there are over 800,000 different combinations when mixing and matching every style – you’re bound to find something you like even with a limited number of styles.
Kymera Head Top Styles
- Rigid – Included
- Webbed – 2x Alien Artifacts
- Gazing – 3x Alien Artifacts
- Flowing – 5x Alien Artifacts
- Wide-Eyed – 7x Alien Artifacts
- Horned – 11x Alien Artifacts
- Mindful – 17x Alien Artifacts
Kymera Head Bottom Styles
- Smooth – Included
- Whisker – 2x Alien Artifacts
- Droopy – 3x Alien Artifacts
- Underbite – 5x Alien Artifacts
- Mandible – 7x Alien Artifacts
- Bristled – 11x Alien Artifacts
- Tentacular – 17x Alien Artifacts
Kymera Head Eyes Styles
- Betelgeuse – Included
- Nebula – 2x Alien Artifacts
- Rigel – 3x Alien Artifacts
- Solar Flare – 5x Alien Artifacts
- Sirius – 7x Alien Artifacts
- Black Hole – 11x Alien Artifacts
- Interstellar – 17x Alien Artifacts
Kymera Skin Colour Styles
- Lithium – Included
- Sulphur – 2x Alien Artifacts
- Oxygen – 3x Alien Artifacts
- Carbon – 5x Alien Artifacts
- Helium – 7x Alien Artifacts
- Chlorine – 11x Alien Artifacts
- Nitrogen – 17x Alien Artifacts
Kymera Skin Pattern Styles
- None – Included
- Battlelines – 2x Alien Artifacts
- Globular – 3x Alien Artifacts
- Sawtooth – 5x Alien Artifacts
- Rugged – 7x Alien Artifacts
- Resplendent – 11x Alien Artifacts
- Radiant – 17x Alien Artifacts
Kymera Armour Colour Styles
- Lunar – Included
- Terra – 2x Alien Artifacts
- Astral – 3x Alien Artifacts
- Celestial – 5x Alien Artifacts
- Redshift – 7x Alien Artifacts
- Ultraviolet – 11x Alien Artifacts
- Singularity – 17x Alien Artifacts
Kymera Armour Glow Styles
- Magenta – Included
- 579 NM – 2x Alien Artifacts
- 488 NM – 3x Alien Artifacts
- 609 NM – 5x Alien Artifacts
- 518 NM – 7x Alien Artifacts
- 464 NM – 11x Alien Artifacts
- 647 NM – 17x Alien Artifacts
Kymera Armour Emblem Styles
- None – Included
- Pulsar – 2x Alien Artifacts
- Gemini – 3x Alien Artifacts
- Astrolabe – 5x Alien Artifacts
- Aurora – 7x Alien Artifacts
- Zenith – 11x Alien Artifacts
- Locker Banner – 17x Alien Artifacts
And that’s everything you need to know about the Kymera styles in Fortnite. Dressing up as a Kymera may make you look like an alien, but you’ll want to be careful as the UFOs in Fortnite will target you if you get close!