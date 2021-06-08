Fortnite Kymera styles – how to unlock styles using Alien Artifacts

Have you had a look at all of the Kymera styles in Fortnite? Aliens have landed in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, introducing the Kymera race of extraterrestrials to the battle royale game. These invaders aren’t messing around – they’ve brought a host of new Fortnite alien weapons like the Kymera Ray Gun to help them take over the island.

Purchasing the battle pass immediately unlocks the base Kymera outfit. Using the new Fortnite alien artifacts, you can purchase new styles to create your own Kymera that looks unlike anyone else’s alien. Unfortunately, alien artifacts aren’t the easiest thing to collect, so you won’t have every style available to you right at the beginning of the season.

We recommend spending your alien artifacts carefully – you may want to choose styles which are more visually distinctive, rather than something relatively insignificant. The customisations that have the biggest impact on your Kymera are skin colour, armour, and head styles; eye colour, however, is a minor change that you may want to leave until later in the season. Here’s everything you need to know about the Kymera styles in Fortnite.

If you need a bit of inspiration when creating your Kymera, simply highlight over the ‘Customise Kymera’ button in the battle pass menu to see randomly generated aliens. Epic claims there are over 800,000 different combinations when mixing and matching every style – you’re bound to find something you like even with a limited number of styles.

Kymera Head Top Styles

Rigid – Included

Webbed – 2x Alien Artifacts

Gazing – 3x Alien Artifacts

Flowing – 5x Alien Artifacts

Wide-Eyed – 7x Alien Artifacts

Horned – 11x Alien Artifacts

Mindful – 17x Alien Artifacts

Kymera Head Bottom Styles

Smooth – Included

Whisker – 2x Alien Artifacts

Droopy – 3x Alien Artifacts

Underbite – 5x Alien Artifacts

Mandible – 7x Alien Artifacts

Bristled – 11x Alien Artifacts

Tentacular – 17x Alien Artifacts

Kymera Head Eyes Styles

Betelgeuse – Included

Nebula – 2x Alien Artifacts

Rigel – 3x Alien Artifacts

Solar Flare – 5x Alien Artifacts

Sirius – 7x Alien Artifacts

Black Hole – 11x Alien Artifacts

Interstellar – 17x Alien Artifacts

Kymera Skin Colour Styles

Lithium – Included

Sulphur – 2x Alien Artifacts

Oxygen – 3x Alien Artifacts

Carbon – 5x Alien Artifacts

Helium – 7x Alien Artifacts

Chlorine – 11x Alien Artifacts

Nitrogen – 17x Alien Artifacts

Kymera Skin Pattern Styles

None – Included

Battlelines – 2x Alien Artifacts

Globular – 3x Alien Artifacts

Sawtooth – 5x Alien Artifacts

Rugged – 7x Alien Artifacts

Resplendent – 11x Alien Artifacts

Radiant – 17x Alien Artifacts

Kymera Armour Colour Styles

Lunar – Included

Terra – 2x Alien Artifacts

Astral – 3x Alien Artifacts

Celestial – 5x Alien Artifacts

Redshift – 7x Alien Artifacts

Ultraviolet – 11x Alien Artifacts

Singularity – 17x Alien Artifacts

Kymera Armour Glow Styles

Magenta – Included

579 NM – 2x Alien Artifacts

488 NM – 3x Alien Artifacts

609 NM – 5x Alien Artifacts

518 NM – 7x Alien Artifacts

464 NM – 11x Alien Artifacts

647 NM – 17x Alien Artifacts

Kymera Armour Emblem Styles

None – Included

Pulsar – 2x Alien Artifacts

Gemini – 3x Alien Artifacts

Astrolabe – 5x Alien Artifacts

Aurora – 7x Alien Artifacts

Zenith – 11x Alien Artifacts

Locker Banner – 17x Alien Artifacts

And that’s everything you need to know about the Kymera styles in Fortnite. Dressing up as a Kymera may make you look like an alien, but you’ll want to be careful as the UFOs in Fortnite will target you if you get close!