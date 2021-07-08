Fortnite satellite stations – where to destroy computer equipment

Want to know where to find the satellite stations in Fortnite? Scattered throughout the map in Chapter 2 Season 7 are several outposts with satellite dishes on top. Each one contains special IO chests with special Fortnite alien weapons inside of them, tons of computer equipment that you can destroy, and plenty of patrolling IO guards.

It’s likely that you’re searching for the satellite stations to complete the week 5 epic challenges, though these outposts can also contain Fortnite alien nanites that you can either deploy for anti-gravity effects, or use in Fortnite crafting to make your own versions of the alien weaponry. These bases are underrated places when it comes to finding loot, so even after completing the epic challenges for week 5, you may wish to land here to get a head start on loot collecting.

So if you’re looking for these Fortnite satellite stations to destroy equipment for this week’s challenge, we have a map that pinpoints every single one of them. We also have a brief description of the area nearby so you know what to look out for.

Fortnite satellite stations locations

Here are all of the Fortnite satellite station locations:

West of Believer Beach – head past the ruined castle on the cliff to find this small base

– head past the ruined castle on the cliff to find this small base Southwest of Slurpy Swamp – this is the smallest base of the bunch and is near a run-down shack

– this is the smallest base of the bunch and is near a run-down shack East of Weeping Woods – this base is on top of the cliff and is one of the largest satellite stations on the map

– this base is on top of the cliff and is one of the largest satellite stations on the map Southeast of Misty Meadows – go around the cliff face from the bridge to the east to find it

– go around the cliff face from the bridge to the east to find it West of Dirty Docks – head past the lake and up the slope to find this base

– head past the lake and up the slope to find this base East of Craggy Cliffs – head up to the top of the cliff to find the satellite station

– head up to the top of the cliff to find the satellite station North of Pleasant Park – this used to be Stealthy Stronghold, but is now an isolated base surrounded by ancient ruins

– this used to be Stealthy Stronghold, but is now an isolated base surrounded by ancient ruins Corny Complex – while not technically a satellite station, it is the headquarters of the IO agents, and their leader: Doctor Sloane, is one of the many Fortnite NPCs

That’s everything we know about the Fortnite satellite stations. If you’re still trying to complete some of the week 5 legendary challenges, you may be interested in learning where to interact with the Fortnite CB radios, where to place the Fortnite welcome gifts in Holly Hatchery, and where to dance next to Zyg and Choppy.