Fortnite is getting an original Spider-Man Marvel skin

The latest collab between Epic’s battle royale game and Marvel Comics is a completely unique and original Fortnite Spider-Man skin. The new Fortnite Marvel skin, Spider-Man Zero, is available as part of a new comic series that kicks off on June 8.

Fortnite has had a really close connection with Marvel over the last few seasons, including the recent Scarlet Witch skin for the Doctor Strange 2 movie and the Chapter 3 Season 2 battle pass going heavy on the Marvel skins and items. There have been a number of Spider-Man skins already, too, including one in the Season 1 battle pass and a tie-in with the No Way Home movie.

It was previously reported that the Fortnite/Marvel comic book series Zero War – which kicks off June 8 – would include two new Marvel skins as codes with certain issues, including the imminent first one. This has now been decrypted by Fortnite dataminers as Spider-Man Zero, Fortnite’s first completely unique Marvel outfit.

The skin will be available as a code with Zero War comic #1 or in the Fortnite store, where it will likely cost around 1500-1600 V-coins. It comes with a nifty and only slightly creepy spider-drone backpack, too.

Here’s a look at the Spider-Man Zero skin in a more action-packed pose.

Elsewhere in the game, the latest season has just started and the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass this time is heavy on the Lucasfilm – with Darth Vader and Indiana Jones joining the Marvel heroes on the island.

