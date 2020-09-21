BTS will reveal a new music video in Fortnite Party Royale

How far Fortnite has come – just a couple short years ago, it was a scrappy new battle royale game, and now it’s become the venue for premieres of hit movie trailers and massive concert performances. This week, K-pop megastars BTS will take to the stage in Fortnite’s Party Royale to debut a new version of their Dynamite music video, and everyone’s invited.

The premiere of the new ‘Choreography Version’ of BTS’ Dynamite music video is scheduled for 17:00 PT / 20:00 ET September 25 (which translates to 1:00 BST / 9:00 KST September 26). That’s when you’ll want to hop into Fortnite, select Party Royale, and get your friends together to go to the show. Once you’re in the game, head to the main stage to catch the new video premiere.

You’ll be able to dance along using two new emotes that have been choreographed by BTS, which you’ll be able to find in the store starting 24 hours before the show. If you can’t make it to the main event, don’t worry: a rebroadcast is scheduled for 12 hours after the premiere.

Here’s the teaser:

There’s more: starting September 22 at 7:00 PT / 10:00 ET / 15:00 BST, you can head into Fortnite Creative to check out a recreation of the original Dynamite music video that lets you run around and complete unique challenges.

You can find more information on the event at Epic Games. Just get ready to light it up on Friday night.