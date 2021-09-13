All of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 punchcard quests

Want to know how to complete all of the Fortnite punchcard challenges? For those who weren’t around when punchcards last appeared in Fortnite, they provide a series of challenges to be tackled in a particular order. Fortnite punchcards fall into two different categories: daily and weekly punchcards, and character punchcards.
Each character punchcard has five challenges for you to complete, with each one appearing straight after the first one is complete. You can only follow up to five questlines at a time, so look at the Fortnite NPCs locations to find out where to pick up another questline after you’ve finished all five in one batch.
You may wish to plan to complete several of these challenges in one go, so here are all of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 punchcard challenges in the game. Some quests refer to a new area called the Sideways, which has all sorts of nasty creatures inside. There’s a ton to go through right now, and more quests will appear when more NPCs appear in the game.
Fortnite punchcard quests
Here are all 15 of the Fortnite character punchcard questlines in Chapter 2 Season 8:
Fabio Sparklemane
- Use a Zipline
- Destroy five pieces of furniture at Apres Ski (this is where you find Fabio Sparklemane)
- Dance at two different alien crash sites
- Dance for two seconds after damaging an opponent
- Dance for five seconds while in the sideways
Penny
- Destroy five opponent structures
- Build five structures at Craggy Cliffs
- Harvest metal from both Weeping Woods and Steamy Stacks
- Hit four weakpoints while harvesting
- Emote within 10m of an ally-built structure
The Brat
- Open a cash register
- Destroy three couches or beds
- Complete a quest from another character
- Purchase a weapon of rare rarity or higher from a character or Weapon-O-Matic
- Damage opponents with weapons of Rare rarity or higher
Scuba Jonesy
- Swim at both Lake Canoe and Lazy Lake
- Submerge a driven vehicle into a large body of water
- Throw a fish back in the water
- Hunt one wildlife
- Consume a fish and a meat in a single match
Dusk
- Ring a doorbell until it breaks
- Damage an opponent within 30 seconds of landing
- Deal 75 pistol damage from above
- Get an elimination with a Pistol, SMG, or Shotgun in the Sideways
- Finish a downed enemy with Harvesting Tool
J.B. Chimpanski
- Make a donation to the war effort donation box (pay 25 gold where you see $ signs on the map)
- Deliver a car to the Weather Station
- Harvest 100 metal from an alien crash site
- Talk to three characters
- Interact with a mounted turret
Madcap
- Destroy a farming tractor
- Forage two mushrooms
- Craft a weapon
- Destroy two refrigerators
- Consume an apple and a banana
Charlotte
- Collect an assault rifle and a grenade
- Reach max shields
- Visit an IO outpost or the IO convoy
- Eliminate IO guards
- Search a chest in an IO outpost or in the IO convoy
Dark Jonesy
- Collect a shotgun and shells at Steamy Stacks
- Stoke a campfire
- Crouch within ten metres of an opponent for two seconds
- Cause 150 headshot damage on monsters in The Sideways
- Defeat two waves of Cube Monsters in The Sideways anomaly
Baba Yaga
- Mark a medkit, a bandage, and a small shield potion
- Use any of the services of a mending machine
- Consume foraged items
- Restore health with a fish
- Use a bandage or a medkit in the Sideways
Kor
- Collect a sniper rifle
- Deal 150 damage with an assault rifle or sniper rifle
- Get two headshots with an assault rifle or sniper rifle
- Deal damage within 30 seconds of hiding in a haystack, dumpster, or a Flusher
- Emote on top of a mountain
Kitbash
- Collect nuts and bolts
- Craft an item
- Upgrade a weapon at a weapon bench
- Honk a vehicle’s horn within 10m of an opponent
- Survive three storm phases
Torin
- Enter the Sideways
- Collect a Sideways weapon
- Deal 100 damage to players with a Sideways weapon
- Eliminate ten cube monsters in The Sideways
- Complete a Sideways encounter (fill the bar completely by defeating enemies)
Pitstop
- Refuel a vehicle with gas
- Travel 500 distance while in a vehicle
- Destroy mailboxes with a vehicle
- Get two seconds of air time with a vehicle
- Interact with an overturned car to flip it rightside up
Toona Fish
- Visit three different named locations
- Dance within 10m of an IO guard
- Visit the Aftermath
- Pop the tires on five vehicles
- Buy an item from a character
Those are all of the Fortnite punchcard challenges. Epic will add more characters to Fortnite as the season progresses, so check back soon to find out more. In addition, we have a guide to the new Fortnite Toona Fish skin so you can unlock all available styles.