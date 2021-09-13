All of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 punchcard quests

Want to know how to complete all of the Fortnite punchcard challenges? For those who weren’t around when punchcards last appeared in Fortnite, they provide a series of challenges to be tackled in a particular order. Fortnite punchcards fall into two different categories: daily and weekly punchcards, and character punchcards.

Each character punchcard has five challenges for you to complete, with each one appearing straight after the first one is complete. You can only follow up to five questlines at a time, so look at the Fortnite NPCs locations to find out where to pick up another questline after you’ve finished all five in one batch.

You may wish to plan to complete several of these challenges in one go, so here are all of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 punchcard challenges in the game. Some quests refer to a new area called the Sideways, which has all sorts of nasty creatures inside. There’s a ton to go through right now, and more quests will appear when more NPCs appear in the game.

Fortnite punchcard quests

Here are all 15 of the Fortnite character punchcard questlines in Chapter 2 Season 8:

Fabio Sparklemane

Use a Zipline

Destroy five pieces of furniture at Apres Ski (this is where you find Fabio Sparklemane)

Dance at two different alien crash sites

Dance for two seconds after damaging an opponent

Dance for five seconds while in the sideways

Penny

Destroy five opponent structures

Build five structures at Craggy Cliffs

Harvest metal from both Weeping Woods and Steamy Stacks

Hit four weakpoints while harvesting

Emote within 10m of an ally-built structure

The Brat

Open a cash register

Destroy three couches or beds

Complete a quest from another character

Purchase a weapon of rare rarity or higher from a character or Weapon-O-Matic

Damage opponents with weapons of Rare rarity or higher

Scuba Jonesy

Swim at both Lake Canoe and Lazy Lake

Submerge a driven vehicle into a large body of water

Throw a fish back in the water

Hunt one wildlife

Consume a fish and a meat in a single match

Dusk

Ring a doorbell until it breaks

Damage an opponent within 30 seconds of landing

Deal 75 pistol damage from above

Get an elimination with a Pistol, SMG, or Shotgun in the Sideways

Finish a downed enemy with Harvesting Tool

J.B. Chimpanski

Make a donation to the war effort donation box (pay 25 gold where you see $ signs on the map)

Deliver a car to the Weather Station

Harvest 100 metal from an alien crash site

Talk to three characters

Interact with a mounted turret

Madcap

Destroy a farming tractor

Forage two mushrooms

Craft a weapon

Destroy two refrigerators

Consume an apple and a banana

Charlotte

Collect an assault rifle and a grenade

Reach max shields

Visit an IO outpost or the IO convoy

Eliminate IO guards

Search a chest in an IO outpost or in the IO convoy

Dark Jonesy

Collect a shotgun and shells at Steamy Stacks

Stoke a campfire

Crouch within ten metres of an opponent for two seconds

Cause 150 headshot damage on monsters in The Sideways

Defeat two waves of Cube Monsters in The Sideways anomaly

Baba Yaga

Mark a medkit, a bandage, and a small shield potion

Use any of the services of a mending machine

Consume foraged items

Restore health with a fish

Use a bandage or a medkit in the Sideways

Kor

Collect a sniper rifle

Deal 150 damage with an assault rifle or sniper rifle

Get two headshots with an assault rifle or sniper rifle

Deal damage within 30 seconds of hiding in a haystack, dumpster, or a Flusher

Emote on top of a mountain

Kitbash

Collect nuts and bolts

Craft an item

Upgrade a weapon at a weapon bench

Honk a vehicle’s horn within 10m of an opponent

Survive three storm phases

Torin

Enter the Sideways

Collect a Sideways weapon

Deal 100 damage to players with a Sideways weapon

Eliminate ten cube monsters in The Sideways

Complete a Sideways encounter (fill the bar completely by defeating enemies)

Pitstop

Refuel a vehicle with gas

Travel 500 distance while in a vehicle

Destroy mailboxes with a vehicle

Get two seconds of air time with a vehicle

Interact with an overturned car to flip it rightside up

Toona Fish

Visit three different named locations

Dance within 10m of an IO guard

Visit the Aftermath

Pop the tires on five vehicles

Buy an item from a character

Those are all of the Fortnite punchcard challenges. Epic will add more characters to Fortnite as the season progresses, so check back soon to find out more.