Fortnite chapter 3 season 4 might be getting flying ridable animals

Fortnite

Fortnite chapter 3 season 4 is upon us, and it’s already done so much to change things up. There are flying points of interest dotted around the Fortnite map, you’ve got the new Chrome entity infecting everything from the Evochrome weapons to players themselves thanks to the Chrome Splash, and apparently we could be getting flying ridable animals too.

Being able to tame and ride animals in this battle royale game isn’t entirely new, but none of the beasts we can recruit has been able to take to the skies yet. They’re all stuck to the ground like some kind of basic beast and, frankly, if the Nimbus Cloud taught us anything it’s that Fortnite is always more fun when you can randomly start flying with no warning. Ideally, you can then fire off an energy beam too, but we’re not picky.

The ability to fly on animals would have to be balanced somehow because if it’s true free flight, it could offer a huge advantage over those stuck on the floor. We’re also not sure what animals would even be used – maybe we’ll be getting new Chrome-infused wildlife to ride later on in the season.

The information comes from HypeX, who says that it’s likely linked to a previously linked Saddle-looking item. Apparently, players will be able to boost and idle, which could mean that you can hover in place to better line up shots. Maybe we’ll be getting other kinds of dogfights in each match, which could add a few new layers to each battle.

This would feel especially powerful in the no-build mode where you can’t take advantage of our Fortnite building tips. On the plus side, whether you can ride on a flying pig or not, our Fortnite tips and tricks should still help you get that Victory Royale.

