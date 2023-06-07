Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 release date speculation

When is the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 release date? The newest season of the popular battle royale shooter is nearly upon us, and Epic Games has teased the new theme: Wilds. It’s a return to a similar theme from way back in Chapter 2, but one that saw the introduction of several cool new mechanics and perhaps one or two we’d rather forget.

So there are several big questions when the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 release date finally rolls around: how will the Fortnite map change? What new Fortnite weapons will shake up the metagame, and just where the battle royale game is heading in its near future? While we don’t have all the answers to those questions, we’ve dug up as much information as we can find and will now share our findings.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 start time speculation

The Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 release date will likely be Sunday, June 11. This is an estimate based on trends from the previous few seasons where there’s a short period of downtime once its battle pass expires. Since Chapter 4 Season 2’s battle pass expires on June 9, it’s likely that there will be downtime on the following day, with the new season starting early on Sunday.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 theme

In a teaser trailer shown on its Twitter feed, it seems the next season is Fortnite Wilds and will return to a tribal theme, similar to Chapter 2 Season 6’s Primal season. In that season, we first saw Fortnite wildlife and the introduction of crafting. We also now know that Fortnite will appear during the Summer Game Fest broadcast, thanks to a tweet by Geoff Keighley.

With the new season around the corner, it’s understandable that the regular dataminers have also been sleuthing about what other teases to the new Wilds theme are coming. iFireMonkey notes that the flag in the teaser trailer has the same logo as the new tents in-game, close to where vines are sprouting. We also know that Raptors are coming back and that you will be able to ride them this time, thanks to the leaked login screen from Hypex via ShiinaBR. We may also be able to grind on vines much like we could in the cities in Chapter 4 Season 2.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 skins

So far, there are four revealed Fortnite skins that we’ve seen so far, thanks to iFireMonkey. These skins are original designs that take inspiration from action films such as Indiana Jones and have punk rock, fantasy, and futuristic elements. In addition to these characters, Hypex confirmed that the Chapter 4 Season 3 battle pass tier 100 skin will be Optimus Prime. There is also a whole list of leaked skins and areas listed in this tweet by Hypex.

Here are the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 skins leaked so far:

Era

Trace

Rian

Lorenzo

Optimus Prime

Summer Meowscles

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 weapons

According to some tweets by Hypex, here are all of the new and unvaulted weapons we could see in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3:

Drum Shotgun (unvaulted)

(unvaulted) Lever Action Rifle (unvaulted)

(unvaulted) Lever Action shotgun (unvaulted)

(unvaulted) Infantry Rifle (unvaulted)

(unvaulted) Thermal Bolt Action Sniper (new)

(new) Lever Pistol (new)

In addition, helicopters will feature in the new season and they come equipped with a launcher that fires rounds every two seconds, dealing 35 to players and 450 to buildings.

Upcoming Fortnite collaborations

Finally, there’s yet another tweet from Hypex, this one stating that “Epic Games is in the process of moving some staff over to one of their [five] big projects”. Three of those have been detailed, including Fortnite Chapter 5, but there’s also a Fortnite Lego collaboration apparently in the works. It’s unclear if this is Fortnite sets for Lego or if the blocky characters will appear in-game.

Excited for the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 release date? If so, you might want to brush up on your skills if you’re returning after some time away, so check out our Fortnite tips for the basics. You can also see if there’s a way to earn some extra Fortnite V-bucks to spend on upcoming premium skins or the brand-new battle pass.