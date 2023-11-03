When does Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG end? The OG season functions a little bit differently to how new seasons usually work. You see, this one is something of a throwback, recreating the Chapter 1 map and loot pool, and then dropping players into an ever-changing blast from the past that’ll add new content weekly.

Chapter 4 Season OG of the ongoing Battle Royale game adds in a brand new map based on the one that was available back in 2018. It’s been faithfully recreated, with Epic Games adding some modern twists to keep things fresh. Ziplines can be found placed where they previously weren’t all the way back during Fortnite 2018, making areas accessible for Zero Build players (a mode that wasn’t available for players in the original Chapter 1 version of the game). It’s all relatively uncharted ground for Fortnite, especially in terms of the timing and length of this nostalgic OG seasonal event. Here’s when Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG is set to end, as well as some info on what to expect over the next few weeks or so.

When does Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG end?

According to the in-game Battle Pass screen in Fortnite, the current OG season is set to end on December 2, 2023 at 10PM ET / 7PM PT / 2AM GMT (December 3, 2023).

This means that the ongoing throwback season is only planned to last around a month. This is significantly shorter than normal seasons, but given that this is very much a one off and “turbo-charged” affair, it’s understandable that Epic Games will want to return to business as usual before the end of the year.

Given that this season is a shorter one, the Battle Pass only contains seven pages of rewards. You can pick up the OG Pass for 950 V-Bucks currently, giving you access to the new Battle Pass skins. So far, we’ve seen the Lil Split (Peely), Spectra Knight, Renegade Lynx and Omegarok added into Fortnite, with more set to be available via the in-game Item Shop. Not only that, but there’s regular updates planned for this mini-season, adding in new weapons, map POIs and more.

What to expect from Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG

As we mentioned previously, the current season of Fortnite is a little bit different to its predecessors. It’s being run as a month-long mini-season, with weekly updates that will significantly change the game. You can read more about this over on the Fortnite blog, but we’ve pulled out the key info below:

V27.00 Nov 9 Hotfix – Season 6: Darkness Rises in Loot Lake: Double Barrel Shotgun, Clinger, and Six Shooter weapons added; Chiller Trap, Port-a-Fortress fort, and Mounted Turrets items; Quadcrasher and Driftboard vehicles.

Double Barrel Shotgun, Clinger, and Six Shooter weapons added; Chiller Trap, Port-a-Fortress fort, and Mounted Turrets items; Quadcrasher and Driftboard vehicles. V27.10 Nov 16 Hotfix – Seasons 7 & 8: Of Chill and Treasure: Flint-Knock Pistol, Minigun, and Quad Launcher weapons; Poison Dart Trap, Itemized Glider Redeploy, and Buried Treasure items; X-4 Stormwing and Pirate Cannon traversal.

Flint-Knock Pistol, Minigun, and Quad Launcher weapons; Poison Dart Trap, Itemized Glider Redeploy, and Buried Treasure items; X-4 Stormwing and Pirate Cannon traversal. V27.11 Nov 23 Hotfix – Seasons 9 & X Blast Off: Heavy Sniper Rifle, Proximity Grenade Launcher, Air Strike, and Junk Rift weapons; Storm Flip and Jetpack items; Baller vehicle.

You’ll find dates listed for each update above. Note that the map will also change as these weekly updates drop, so be sure to check back in to earn XP for discovering new points of interest and named locations.

So there you have it, that’s when Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG is set to end, as well as some info on what’ll be added in the coming weeks. For more on Fortnite, be sure to check out our look at the 50 best Fortnite skins. Elsewhere, there’s our look at the Fortnite Crew skin for November, which features some very cool-looking variants that you can earn by staying subscribed.