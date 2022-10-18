Fortnite map gets more immersive with Creative AI update

The Fortnite map could become a lot more immersive and complex thanks to an update to the Creative AI that allows for more sophisticated NPC pathfinding in the battle royale game‘s PvE mode.

While Fortnite chapter 3 season 4 has undoubtedly added a lot of cool things to the game, like the Chrome, for example, many players are waiting for some far more sizeable changes when it comes to the Creative mode. Sure, the new Rocket League Octane device is cool, but everyone’s waiting for Creative 2.0, which is rumoured to still be coming this year.

A few people think that these new devices are something of a preview of that big update, and the new AI Patrol Path Node Device definitely feels like a large enough leap that there’s some credence to that idea. This new device allows players to create proper patrolling behaviour, which might not sound like much, but could easily allow for more advanced single-player or PvE content.

While Save the World gives some players their PvE fix, it’s nice to see that Fortnite Creative will be able to keep up the legacy of custom content that helps make the game such a wonderful trove to dive into. If the AI Patrol Path Node Device is a preview of sorts for Creative 2.0, then it could mean that we’ll be getting that big update along with Fortnite chapter 3 season 5.

