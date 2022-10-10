Want to know when the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 5 release date is? Leaks and spoilers for the battle royale game don’t tend to happen for new seasons until a few weeks beforehand, so it’s likely going to be a while before we get a bigger picture. One thing we know for sure is roughly when the new season begins.

However, with the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 5 release date being several weeks away, all we have right now are some speculative thoughts. Historically, the most significant hints come directly from Donald Mustard, Chief Creative Officer at Epic Games, as his tweets in the past hinted at Brie Larson’s involvement in the latest season premiere and the Star Wars collab from last season. So far, he’s not said anything of note, but here’s what others are speculating about next season.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 5 release date speculation

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 5 will release sometime around December 4. The current season runs through December 3, and previous seasons were released on Sundays. Currently, this release date is mere speculation as it depends on where the story is heading and the improvements that Epic Games implement during the season downtime. Still, the release window is relatively set in stone as the first weekend of December.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 5 map changes

At the time of writing, there isn’t a lot we know as all focus from leakers seems to be on upcoming events in the next few weeks rather than on Chapter 3 Season 5. However, there are rumblings of a new Fortnite map initially discovered by GMatrixGames. The new map was briefly known in the game’s code as ‘Artemis’, continuing the Greek God naming structure. They explain that this isn’t a link to a new map for Fortnite Creative 2.0 as the code refers to this mode as Valkyrie.

Changes to the map are nothing new, as the island has constantly been in flux. Further points of interest are appearing out of nowhere, thanks to the influence of the Reality Tree. On top of that, Chapter 3 Season 4 has seen an infection of a mysterious liquid known only as chrome take over the island. These events are eerily similar to Chapter 2 Season 8, as the Cube Queen and her polygonal forces spread purple corruption everywhere. That season eventually concluded with ‘the flip’ that started Chapter 3.

The only other hint we have of a potential map change comes from the cinematic trailer, as we see Brie Larson’s Paradigm use the Zero Point hidden in Loot Lake to head to Reality 659. This different dimension could be an entirely different map for an upcoming season or perhaps hints about events happening far sooner than that.

Sadly, that's everything we know about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 5. Chances are we'll learn much more as we draw closer to December. As for Chapter 3 Season 4, there are plenty of quests to complete that require familiarity with the current Fortnite weapons, including the Evochrome guns.