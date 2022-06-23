Fortnite Creative’s Item Placer device is revolutionary

Fortnite, despite being primarily a battle royale game, actually has one of the most fascinating creative scenes going. While creative isn’t the game’s main focus, it’s undoubtedly one of the coolest ways to interact with Fortnite because some people are absurdly creative. Just take a look at this amazing Spider-Man map if you don’t believe us, which makes full use of the Grapple Glove.

Along with the ability to ride animals and hire guards, Epic also added something called the Item Placer device. While it’s not the most inventive name, the Item Placer device, in essence, allows players to put weapons and whatnot in places that feel more natural than just a glowing, hovering orb.

It means players can create their own weapon lockers or make little weapon caches for decoration, and it should even allow for some more faithful recreations, like this version of Ammu-nation from GTA 5. Ignoring the fact that Ammu-nation shouldn’t have Naruto or anyone else from the manga and anime running through it, you can easily see just how much of a difference it makes to immersion when creating new places or recreating scenes from other games or films.

If you want to learn how to use the Item Placer device yourself, you’re in luck. There’s a post dedicated to it on the official site. Just keep in mind that if you’re new to Fortnite Creative in general, it’ll likely feel like trying to read an Ikea manual after a drinking game. That is to say, it’ll make very little sense, but you should recognise the odd word here and there.

In other Fortnite news, the new Nindo challenges are here and allow you to grind out for some cool rewards. Plus, Epic changed the rules on some of them to make them slightly easier to manage.