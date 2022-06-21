How to complete Fortnite Nindo challenges and earn Naruto rewards

Want to know how to complete the Fortnite Nindo challenges? In addition to Darth Vader‘s appearance on the island as part of the battle royale game’s latest update, a new website has gone live with a list of challenges to complete. You can get some cool Naruto-themed rewards by catching fish, surviving storm circles, and eliminating opponents.

To start the Fortnite Nindo challenges, go to the official Fortnite Nindo website and sign in with your Epic account. It should automatically enrol you into the challenge page, and you can track your progress by clicking the Check My Stats button. However, while all the information is on the website, its presentation is a bit confusing. Important information, such as which game modes are eligible for getting each badge, isn’t as easy to find as you might think.

You must also complete these challenges ten times each to reveal the final reward. Since you need to finish these challenges by 9pm PDT on July 7 or 8 at 12am EDT/5am BST/6am CEST to get these rewards, we’ve got an easy-to-read way to work out which game mode you should be playing to unlock each badge.

Fortnite Nindo challenges list

Here are all of the Fortnite Nindo challenges:

Every five Top 6 finishes – only in Battle Royale Squads or Zero Build Squads modes

Every 24 Storm Circles survived – only in Zero Build Solo, Duo, or Trios modes

Every 20 fishes caught – only in Solo, Duo, or Trios modes in either Battle Royale or Zero Build

Every 18 eliminations – only in Battle Royale Solo, Duo, or Trios modes

Fortnite Nindo rewards

You get a reward for reaching certain milestones along each track. Here are all of the Fortnite Nindo challenges rewards:

Path of Itachi

Badge 1 – Shocked Itachi emoticon

– Shocked Itachi emoticon Badge 5 – 20,000 XP

– 20,000 XP Badge 10 – progress toward Manda cosmetic glider

Path of Gaara

Badge 1 – Focused Gaara emoticon

– Focused Gaara emoticon Badge 5 – 20,000 XP

– 20,000 XP Badge 10 – progress toward Manda cosmetic glider

Path of Hinata

Badge 1 – Byakugan Hinata emoticon

– Byakugan Hinata emoticon Badge 5 – 20,000 XP

– 20,000 XP Badge 10 – progress toward Manda cosmetic glider

Path of Orochimaru

Badge 1 – Orochimaru’s Smile emoticon

– Orochimaru’s Smile emoticon Badge 5 – 20,000 XP

– 20,000 XP Badge 10 – progress toward Manda cosmetic glider

All paths

Complete one of the four paths – Akatsuki cosmetic wrap

– Akatsuki cosmetic wrap Complete all four paths – Manda cosmetic glider

And that should be everything you need to know about the Fortnite Nindo challenges. While you’re here, you may wish to learn more about how Fortnite reality seeds work, as they’re a big part of the new Vibin’ challenges in the game. You can also hunt down the remaining Fortnite Tover tokens to unlock some new styles for one of the Fortnite skins in this season’s battle pass.