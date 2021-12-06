Fortnite victory crown – how to get the Fortnite crown and what it does

Wondering what the Fortnite crown does? The Fortnite victory crown arrived as part of Fortnite Chapter 3, alongside a wealth of other changes – including a completely overhauled Fortnite map. The whole island has been flipped around, so there are plenty of new locations to explore – and to help you get around, you can now slide in Fortnite, which is the perfect way to get away from enemies quickly.

If sliding isn’t stylish enough for you, Spider-Man’s web-shooters are also coming to Fortnite, which will enable you to swing between buildings. Spidey fans can unlock his skin via the Season 1 Fortnite battle pass, and more Spider-Man skins will be available in the item shop later in the season.

If you’ve noticed players running around the island with a fetching golden llama crown, you may be wondering how they obtained such illustrious headgear, what benefits it gives the bearer, and – most importantly – how to get your hands on a Fortnite crown for yourself. Here’s what the Fortnite crown does, and how to get a Fortnite victory crown.

How to get a Fortnite crown

To obtain a Fortnite victory crown, you can either earn it yourself, or steal it from someone else. To earn one, you must place highly in your previous match. In order to qualify, you must be:

Solos: One of the top four players

One of the top four players Duos: One of the top two teams

One of the top two teams Trios: Part of the top team

Part of the top team Squads: Part of the top team

At the end of a match, you can see if you’ve qualified for a victory crown on the results screen. Upon loading into your next match, you automatically have the Fortnite victory crown equipped.

The second method is to loot a Fortnite crown from another player after defeating them. Dropped crowns are highlighted on the minimap so you can find them easily – but so can everyone else. Successfully picking up another player’s crown rewards you with experience points.

What the Fortnite crown does

While you have the Fortnite crown equipped, you will see a halo of golden light surrounding you. Your name is highlighted yellow, and your crown is visible on the bottom right corner of your screen. Whenever you’re wearing the crown, you gain additional experience for kills, kill streaks, and killing another crown wearer.

Winning while wearing a crown counts as a ‘Crowned Victory’, and gives you a free Fortnite emote, ‘Crowning Achievement’, that shows how many Fortnite crowned victories you have obtained.

That’s everything you need to know about Fortnite crowns – time to get out there and claim your royal reward. If you’re completing quests, we’ve also got a guide on where to discover the device in Fortnite, and the Fortnite signal jammer locations.